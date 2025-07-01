RIOT PLATFORMS, INC. REPORTS BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF 12.3% IN BITFARMS LTD.

CASTLE ROCK, CO, July 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Riot Platforms, Inc. ("Riot") issues this press release pursuant to Part 3 of Canadian National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues and Part 5 of Canadian National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids in respect of Bitfarms Ltd. ("Company").

Riot announces that on July 1, 2025 it sold 2,802,484 common shares (the "Sold Shares") of the Company representing approximately 0.50% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company (based on the information contained in the Company's management information circular filed on June 9, 2025 (the "Company's Circular").

The Sold Shares were sold through normal course sales on the Nasdaq Stock Market and other open market trades for a weighted average price of approximately US$0.84 per Sold Share (equivalent to approximately C$1.14 per Sold Share based on the daily exchange rate posted by the Bank of Canada on June 30, 2025 (the "Exchange Rate")) at a price range per Sold Share of approximately US$0.82 to US$0.86 (equivalent to approximately C$1.12 to C$1.18 based on the Exchange Rate) for an aggregate amount equal to US$2,349,042.09 (equivalent to approximately C$3,204,798.12 based on the Exchange Rate).

Immediately prior to the sales of Common Shares giving rise to the issuance of this press release, Riot beneficially owned 71,110,860 Common Shares, representing approximately 12.79% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (based on the information contained in the Company's Circular). Following completion of the aforementioned sales, Riot beneficially owned 68,308,376 Common Shares, representing approximately 12.29% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as at the date hereof (based on the information contained in the Company's Circular).

Riot intends to review its investment in the Company on a continuing basis and depending upon various factors, including without limitation, any discussion between Riot, the Company and/or the Company's Board of Directors and its advisors regarding, among other things, the Company's financial position and strategic direction, overall market conditions, other investment opportunities available to Riot, and the availability of securities of the Company at prices that would make the purchase or sale of such securities desirable, Riot may (i) increase or decrease its position in the Company through, among other things, the purchase or sale of securities of the Company, including through transactions involving the Common Shares and/or other equity, debt, notes, other securities, or derivative or other instruments that are based upon or relate to the value of securities of the Company in the open market or otherwise, (ii) enter into transactions that increase or hedge its economic exposure to the Common Shares without affecting its beneficial ownership of the Common Shares or (iii) consider or propose one or more of the actions described in subparagraphs (a) - (k) of Item 5 of Riot's early warning report filed in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

This press release is not meant to be, nor should it be construed as, an offer (or an intention to make an offer) to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any of the Company's securities.

Riot will file the Early Warning Report in accordance with applicable securities laws, which will be available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The head office of the Company is 110 Yonge Street, Suite 1601 Toronto, Ontario M5C 1T4. The address of Riot is 3855 Ambrosia Street, Suite 301, Castle Rock, CO 80109.

