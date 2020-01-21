Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. Receives Permit to Construct Winter Trail Access & Work Camp at Forum's Janice Lake Copper Exploration Project, Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER, Jan. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSX.V: FMC) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("RTEC") has advised the Company that permits to construct a 99 km winter access trail and installation of a temporary 65-80 person capacity work camp to support drilling and mineral exploration at Forum's Janice Lake copper project in 2020 and 2021, has been granted by the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment.

RTEC plans to commence construction of the winter access trail that will provide access to a new camp location to the northeast of Burbidge Lake. RTEC's intent is to complete construction of the winter trail and mobilize camp, camp supplies and drilling equipment prior to spring break-up for proposed exploration work in 2020. The camp will be operated by RTEC for the sole use of personnel and contractors working on the Janice Lake copper exploration project.

RTEC can earn an 80% interest in the Janice Lake project by completing $30 million in exploration. Forum and RTEC's technical teams will be meeting in the days ahead to begin detailed program planning in preparation for the next phase of exploration at Janice Lake. Further details and timelines will be announced when available.

Richard Mazur, P.Geo., Forum's President & CEO and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp (TSX.V: FMC) explores for energy metals, including copper, nickel, platinum, palladium and uranium in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One mining province. In addition, Forum has also established a strategic land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. For further information visit: www.forumenergymetals.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.

President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Forum Energy Metals Corp.

For further information: NORTH AMERICA: Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO, [email protected], Tel: 778-772-3100; Craig Christy, VP Corporate Development, [email protected], Tel: 250-863-0561; UNITED KINGDOM: Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi, Director, [email protected], Tel: 074-0316-3185