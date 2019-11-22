Rio Silver Reports 2019 AGM Voting and Options Issuance

VANCOUVER, Nov. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held in Vancouver, British Columbia on November 15th, 2019. The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the meeting was 11.8 Million 27.63% of Rio's issued and outstanding Common Shares.

All of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated 11th of October, 2019, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee # Votes for % Votes for Steven Brunelle 11,058,869 98.7 Chris Verrico 11,058,869 98.7 Edward Badida 11,207,282 100.0 Richard Mazur 11,058,869 98.7

The shareholders also approved: (i) fixing of the number of directors of the Company at four; (ii) appointing MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to set the auditor's remuneration; and (iii) confirming and approving the Company's existing stock option plan.

The Company will file a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com shortly.

The Company also announces that it has granted 4,050,000 incentive stock options to management, directors and consultants of the Company. The options, to purchase common shares in the capital of the Company, will be at a price of $0.05 per common share with 3,200,000 having a term of 36 months and 850,000 a term of 18 months.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable laws

SOURCE Rio Silver

For further information: Christopher Verrico, President, CEO, Tel: (604) 762-4448, Email: chris.verrico@riosilverinc.com, Website: www.riosilverinc.com