Rio Silver Announces Appointment of CFO

VANCOUVER, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Rio Silver Inc. (TSX-V: RYO) ("The Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Christopher Hopton, CGA has agreed to join the Company as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary.

Mr. Hopton brings 25 years of financial expertise with a diverse background of financial planning, accounting policy and process improvement while also serving as CFO for Sirona Biochem and facilitating its recent meteoric valuation surge, the results of many years of dedicated determination by its principals in Canada's junior capital markets.

The Company wishes to thank the departing CFO, Mr. Dan Hamilton, for his years of dedicated service, particularly through the more recent junior mining capital markets drought. His efforts were key in preserving the potential the Company retains at its 100% owned Ninobamba high sulphidation, epithermal gold/ silver prospect in Southern Peru in order to benefit from the cyclical nature of the resource capital markets.

About Rio Silver Inc.

Through its wholly owned Peruvian subsidiary, Rio Plata SAC, the company holds a 100% interest in a compelling target, Ninobamba in southern Peru, where multimillion $US have been spent by major mining interests and where new gold zones recently identified that have potential open pit, bulk mineable targets demonstrating silver and gold mineralization outlined from surface trenching, awaits drilling.

In Peru heap leach precious metal mining is both a well refined and well serviced industry with many nearby examples ranging from mid-tier to major gold producers owning mines proximal to Ninobamba that were started with very low capital cost and built out to support the country's rank of #6 in the world for gold production.

The Company is well positioned to benefit from recent market cyclical lows as the quality and quantity of additional highly prospective targets of significant interest are being currently reviewed and are potentially available to the Company.

For further information: regarding this press release, please contact: Christopher Verrico, CHRIS.VERRICO@RIOSILVERINC.COM, 604 762 4448