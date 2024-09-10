RingConn Showcases Gen 2 Smart Ring at IFA 2024: Revolutionizing Sleep Monitoring with Integrated Sleep Apnea Detection

BERLIN, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ -- RingConn, a leading personal health technology company, recently showcased its newest innovation—the RingConn Gen 2 Smart Ring—at IFA 2024. This groundbreaking device is the first smart ring to feature integrated sleep apnea monitoring*, redefining smart wearable device. RingConn Gen 2 Smart Ring was initially launched on the Kickstarter crowdfunding platform on August 1, where it has already raised almost $4 million from around 16000 backers eager to support this pioneering technology.

RingConn Gen 2 Smart Ring

At the exhibition, RingConn's products attracted significant attention from media, industry leaders, distributors, and consumers. With growing consumer interest in health, the demand for health monitoring has surged, propelling the smart wearable industry forward. RingConn has continuously evolved its products based on feedback from over 40,000 users of its first-generation product, focusing on enhancing performance and functionality. The company aims to address the needs of users, particularly in sleep health, as over 1 billion adults globally suffer from Sleep Apnea, which increases risks of hypertension, heart disease, and stroke. RingConn is committed to providing optimal health support to help individuals better understand their sleep health.

Innovative Sleep Apnea Monitoring

The RingConn Gen 2 distinguishes itself as the first smart ring to provide Sleep Apnea monitoring. Unlike traditional monitoring methods, the Gen 2 offers a more convenient, comfortable, and cost-effective way to assist users in understanding their sleep conditions. With three continuous hours of real-time sleep monitoring overnight, users can gain insights into potential Sleep Apnea symptoms and their overall sleep health. Internal lab data from RingConn indicates that the product has an accuracy rate of over 90.7% in detecting Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). Its compact design allows users to wear the ring for multiple days, facilitating seamless long-term monitoring.

Record-breaking Design and Peformances

In addition to its functional advancements, the RingConn Gen 2 achieves industry-leading standards in design and craftsmanship. Utilizing advanced hardware design, the Gen 2 is currently the thinnest smart ring available, weighing between 2-3 grams depending on size, with a minimum thickness of just 2mm. Compared to the first generation, the Gen 2 is 24.8% thinner, 50% lighter, and 12.8% narrower. Made with medical-grade epoxy resin and aerospace-grade titanium alloy, the ring is both safe and durable.

Moreover, the Gen 2 boasts an impressive battery life of 10 to 12 days, a 71.4% improvement over the first generation. Its battery life is 13 times longer than that of a typical smartwatch, and when paired with a charging case, it can last over 150 days without needing to carry a charger.

Looking Ahead

RingConn is dedicated to continually providing valuable personal health services, focusing on user needs, and expanding its service offerings. To help users gain a comprehensive understanding of their health and provide actionable improvement suggestions, RingConn is in the process of developing an AI-driven personalized health coaching system that will utilize the Gen 2 Smart Ring to offer tailored health insights and improvement plans through in-app interaction. This feature is to be launched by late October.

About RingConn

Established in 2021, RingConn is a leading personal health technology company dedicated to creating innovative products and services that transform the experience of maintaining personal wellness. Guided by the principle of "Hardware + Software + Services," RingConn aims to provide unique products and services for people's health.

* As a pre-diagnostic tool, the Gen 2 does not replace the diagnosis or treatment by a qualified healthcare professional.

