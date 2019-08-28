Ring Smart Lighting Now Available in Canada

Ring launches line of affordable, smart outdoor lighting, networking security lights to further enhance security around the home.

SANTA MONICA, CA, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Ring, whose mission is to make neighbourhoods safer, today announced that its newest home security product line, Ring Smart Lighting , is now available for purchase in Canada (excluding Quebec). Ring Smart Lighting creates an affordable, easy-to-install network of outdoor, motion-sensing lights that work together to illuminate the dark areas around the home. When they detect motion, the Smart Lights turn on, trigger one another, and can send notifications via the Ring app on your mobile device. They can also integrate with Ring Doorbells and Cams so that when one camera or Smart Light detects movement on your property, the other Smart Lights turn on and all cameras begin recording. Ring Smart Lighting is available for purchase today at Ring.com , Amazon.ca , and BestBuy.ca .

Jamie Siminoff, Chief Inventor and founder of Ring, said, "Ring Smart Lighting helps deter crime by acting as the 'eyes' of the home security system and delivering an 'always home' presence. Darkness is a major contributor to safety and security concerns among consumers, yet most currently available outdoor lighting solutions have limited capabilities and can be difficult to install. Ring Smart Lighting takes home lighting to the next level and can even make existing outdoor lights smarter. In just minutes, neighbours can create an entire network of security lights around their homes and integrate all their Ring cameras and lights right in the Ring app for enhanced, proactive home security."

By combining energy efficient LED lights with motion sensors and Ring's proprietary long-range network, Ring Smart Lighting can turn on other Ring Smart Lights, Doorbells and Cams and alert customers of motion on their property. For example, when one Ring Smart Light detects motion in the driveway, it can trigger the other Smart Lights to turn on. For Ring Protect Plus subscribers, the Smart Lights can also trigger any Ring Doorbells and Cams installed on the property to begin recording when motion is detected. The user can receive a push notification via the Ring app on their mobile device and see and speak to anyone who is there via their Cam or Doorbell. Connect Ring Smart Lighting to compatible Alexa-enabled devices to ask Alexa to "turn on my back yard lights" and/or alert you when there's motion in your yard.

The Ring Smart Lighting line includes seven integrated products ranging from battery-powered, motion-sensing landscape lights and spotlights to an AC-powered, motion-sensing floodlight. Discounted starter kits for each device will be available as well.

Wired

Ring Floodlight Wired ( $99.99 CAD) - AC-powered, motion-activated smart light that mounts to a pre-existing electrical box and shines 2,000 lumens on high-traffic areas around the home.

- AC-powered, motion-activated smart light that mounts to a pre-existing electrical box and shines 2,000 lumens on high-traffic areas around the home. Ring Bridge ( $69.99 CAD) - Integrates all Ring Smart Lighting, Doorbells, and Cams - when one Ring Bridge-enabled device detects motion, it can activate all Ring devices, giving the Ring of Security endless combinations.

Battery-Powered

Ring Spotlight ( $54.99 CAD) - Motion-activated, wire-free smart light that can be installed almost anywhere around the home, including above a garage, shed or porch.

- Motion-activated, wire-free smart light that can be installed almost anywhere around the home, including above a garage, shed or porch. Ring Pathlight ( $39.99 CAD) - Motion-activated smart light that is installed along walkways, driveways and other high-traffic areas.

- Motion-activated smart light that is installed along walkways, driveways and other high-traffic areas. Ring Floodlight Battery ( $69.99 CAD) - Wire-free, motion-activated smart light perfect for illuminating the driveway, yard, and walkways that features a combined 600 lumens and adjustable mounts and settings.

- Wire-free, motion-activated smart light perfect for illuminating the driveway, yard, and walkways that features a combined 600 lumens and adjustable mounts and settings. Ring Steplight ( $34.99 CAD) - Motion-activated hands-free safety light that can illuminate stairs, decks and porches for brightened security where you need it most.

- Motion-activated hands-free safety light that can illuminate stairs, decks and porches for brightened security where you need it most. Ring Motion Sensor ( $34.99 CAD) - Connects to your Ring Smart Lighting, Doorbells, and Cams to activate lights and video streaming whenever motion is detected.

Pricing and Availability

Ring Smart Lighting (starting at $34.99 CAD) is available for purchase in Canada (excluding Quebec) today at Ring.com , Amazon.ca , and BestBuy.ca . Ring Smart Lighting will also be available in other major retailers. Ring Smart Lights will be available outside the U.S. and Canada in select countries later this year. Additional Smart Lights with a range of power options, including solar power, will become available in the future as well.

About Ring

Ring's mission is to make neighbourhoods safer by creating a Ring of Security around homes and communities with its suite of home security products and services. The Ring product line , along with the Ring Neighbors app, enable Ring to offer affordable, complete, proactive home and neighbourhood security in a way no other company has before. In fact, two Newark, NJ neighbourhoods saw an over 50 per cent decrease in home break-ins after Ring Video Doorbells and Spotlight Cams were installed on 11 per cent of homes in the communities. Ring is an Amazon company. For more information, visit www.ring.com . With Ring, you're always home.

