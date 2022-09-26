All Rimmel Products Are Cruelty Free International Leaping Bunny Approved

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Rimmel London is leaping for joy! Rimmel is now part of the Cruelty Free International Leaping Bunny Programme, meaning that ALL Rimmel products are Leaping Bunny approved. Now, you don't have to choose between the beauty you love and the values you hold true.

Rimmel believes in beauty without compromise: beauty that's kind, that works and is cruelty free. As one of the largest global beauty brands, with a presence in over 80 countries, Rimmel is proud to take the significant step of making cruelty free products accessible. Furthermore, Rimmel is committed to ending animal testing across the beauty industry.

To this end, Rimmel has partnered with Cruelty Free International, a not-for-profit organisation working globally to create a world where no-one wants or feels the need to test on animals. The Cruelty Free International Leaping Bunny Programme is the recognisable global gold standard for assessing cruelty free cosmetics and personal care products, giving the highest assurance that a company has made a genuine commitment to help end animal testing.

To receive Cruelty Free International Leaping Bunny approval, brands must meet strict criteria which apply globally and extend over and above laws governing animal testing. Approval includes checking a brand's supply chain for animal testing, requires a rigorous audit of a brand's supply chain, and demands regular ongoing independent supply chain audits.

Michelle Thew, CEO, Cruelty Free International comments: "We began our partnership with Coty in 2018, and I'm delighted to enter the latest phase of that with Leaping Bunny approval for Rimmel. It's such an important time for really major brands like Rimmel to demonstrate their commitment to a beauty industry based on kinder science. Welcome to the Leaping Bunny family!"

Coty Chief Brands Officer, Consumer Beauty Stefano Curti, comments "At Coty, we know that consumers don't want to make trade-offs; they want accessible, kind and cruelty free beauty. Rimmel stands for a better kind of beauty for all, and I'm thrilled that it has achieved Leaping Bunny approval. We are proud to stand with Cruelty Free International in its aim to end animal testing in the cosmetics industry."

Look out for the distinctive Leaping Bunny logo which will start to appear on Rimmel packaging. However, you can be fully reassured that all Rimmel products are already approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny Programme, even if you don't yet see the logo on pack.

Live the London look. Enjoy all your favourite Rimmel products knowing they are Leaping Bunny approved.

About Coty Inc.

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in more than 130 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to making a positive impact on the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Rimmel

Established in 1834, Rimmel London has been rolling with the changes ever since – and instrumental in making many of them. Unveiling innovative cosmetics to unapologetically offer a better kind of beauty for all, Rimmel London encourages their audience to liberate their individuality and enjoy make-up for what it is: a form of self-expression. With an incredible heritage and identity firmly rooted in London, Rimmel London's influence is undeniable, and the brand continues to empower its audience through consumer-led innovation and campaigns that champion the freedom of identity and expression. Live the London Look.

About Cruelty Free International

Cruelty Free International is the leading organisation working to create a world where nobody wants or believes we need to experiment on animals. Their dedicated team are experts in their fields, combining award-winning campaigning, political lobbying, scientific and legal expertise and corporate responsibility. Educating, challenging and inspiring others across the globe to respect and protect animals, they investigate and expose the reality of life for animals in laboratories, challenge decision-makers to make a positive difference for animals, and champion better science and cruelty free living.

www.crueltyfreeinternational.org/go-cruelty-free-leaping-bunny

SOURCE Coty Inc.

For further information: Morgan Andrade / MSL Group [email protected]; Lori Hacker / Coty Inc., [email protected]