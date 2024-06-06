Right Time Group Acquires Toronto-Based Belyea Bros

Leading Canadian Home Services Operator Continues Ontario Expansion

ST. CATHARINES, ON, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ -- Right Time Group of Companies ("Right Time"), Canada's leading home services provider, announced today the acquisition of Toronto, Ontario-based Belyea Bros Limited Heating, Cooling & Electrical ("Belyea Bros" or the "Company"), expanding its growth in Ontario. Since 1908, Belyea Bros has been providing first-rate home services to the city of Toronto. Management and employees of the Company will join the Right Time team and continue to serve their customers and community. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Belyea Bros is the 22nd acquisition completed by Right Time as part of its continued growth strategy. "We look forward to carrying on Belyea Bros' tradition of excellence and building on its longstanding reputation for exceptional customer service and expert quality," said Right Time CEO Doug Hart. "A strong brand that operates with integrity is something we value at Right Time, making Belyea Bros a perfect addition to our team."

One hundred sixteen years ago, Belyea Bros was issued the first plumbing and heating license in Toronto. As a heritage brand, the Company has built a name for itself serving Toronto families with heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical services and specializing in services for older Toronto homes. "We've always prided ourselves on being big enough to look after you, and small enough to know who you are," said David Graeme, President. "With its own incredible customer service and national platform, Right Time was the obvious choice to continue our legacy and to take Belyea Bros to the next level for our loyal customers and employees."

Right Time is continuously looking to add new residential home services locations (HVAC, plumbing and electrical) to its existing network in Canada. Interested owners are encouraged to contact Curtis Budgell at the coordinates below or visit the website to request more information.

Right Time is majority-owned by Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm.

About Right Time

Right Time is the leading Canadian independent heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning ("HVAC") contractor focused on the residential market. Right Time now operates out of 27 locations in Ontario, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia, with over 1,400 employees, and provides preventative maintenance programs, repairs, and replacements of household HVAC units. For more information, please visit www.right-time.ca .

About Gryphon Investors

Gryphon Investors ( www.gryphoninvestors.com ) is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on profitably-growing and competitively-advantaged companies in the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, and Software sectors. With approximately $9 billion of assets under management, Gryphon prioritizes investments in which it can form strong partnerships with founders, owners, and executives to accelerate the building of leading companies and generate enduring value through its integrated deal and operations business model. Gryphon's highly-differentiated model integrates its well-proven Operations Resources Group, which is led by full-time Gryphon senior operating executives with general management, human capital acquisition and development, treasury, finance and accounting expertises. Gryphon's three core investment strategies include its Flagship, Heritage and Junior Capital strategies, each with dedicated funds of capital. The Flagship and Heritage strategies target equity investments of $50 million to $350 million per portfolio company. The Junior Capital strategy targets investments in junior securities of credit facilities, arranged by leading middle-market lenders, in both Gryphon-controlled companies, as well as in other private equity-backed companies operating in Gryphon's targeted investment sectors.

Contact:

Curtis Budgell, Vice President, Corporate Development

Right Time Group of Companies

[email protected]

204-296-8420

