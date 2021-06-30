Riedel Honored With Tableware International Awards Of Excellence 2021
Jun 30, 2021, 09:17 ET
Riedel Winewings Wins In Fine Glassware
Georg Riedel Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award
EDISON, N.J., June 30, 2021 /CNW/ -- Tableware International, the world's leading magazine for the tableware industry, announced the 2021 winners of the annual Awards of Excellence, honoring both Georg Riedel and the Riedel Winewings Collection. The Awards of Excellence celebrate cutting edge design and innovative style, and each year showcase tabletop pieces that debut new, exciting, fresh and functional designs to the table.
Georg Riedel is the recipient of the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award, Tableware International's highlight of industry mavens for their dedication and ingenuity in the tableware industry. "As the 10th generation of his family to be involved in glass making and with 48 years of experience in the business, Georg Riedel is this year's deserving winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award." Georg changed the trajectory of the family business in the 1980s, with the introduction of the Vinum line, setting Riedel up to be the booming success it is today.
The 2021 Awards of Excellence honors tableware in 15 categories, one of which is Fine Glassware. Introduced in 2020, the Riedel Winewings Collection has won for the category as the glassware with compelling design, pleasing aesthetics and a level of functionality unmatched by other brands in the category.
