Riedel Honored With Tableware International Awards Of Excellence 2021

Georg Riedel is the recipient of the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award, Tableware International's highlight of industry mavens for their dedication and ingenuity in the tableware industry. " As the 10 th generation of his family to be involved in glass making and with 48 years of experience in the business, Georg Riedel is this year's deserving winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award ." Georg changed the trajectory of the family business in the 1980s, with the introduction of the Vinum line, setting Riedel up to be the booming success it is today.

The 2021 Awards of Excellence honors tableware in 15 categories, one of which is Fine Glassware. Introduced in 2020, the Riedel Winewings Collection has won for the category as the glassware with compelling design, pleasing aesthetics and a level of functionality unmatched by other brands in the category.

For pricing or additional information on the Riedel Winewings Collection, as well as Riedel's newest collection, SL Riedel Stemless Wings, please visit Riedel.com.

