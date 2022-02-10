RIDE FOR MIND GEARING UP TO SUPPORT MENTAL HEALTH

24-hour virtual cycling event calls on all fitness enthusiasts to get involved

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Michael Garron Hospital and Toronto Hustle are partnering again to raise awareness and funds to support mental health services in the city's east end. Building on the hugely successful CRUSH COVID virtual cycling events, Ride for Mind will be an unforgettable 24-hour virtual cycling experience. Taking place from March 4 to 5, this event will be broadcast live from History Toronto, a new cutting-edge music and entertainment venue on Queen Street East in the Beach.

Founded in response to COVID-19 relief efforts, these 24-hour events have raised over $675,000 during their first two years. These funds support exceptional care for adults, teenagers and children experiencing mental health challenges in Toronto's east end, an area that has a higher prevalence of mental health issues than the city average.

Proceeds from Ride for Mind will be directed to an innovative program at Michael Garron Hospital that helps youth navigate the complex mental healthcare system; as well as the construction of the hospital's state-of-the-art inpatient mental health facilities, which will offer private rooms, bright and comfortable shared spaces, and outdoor gardens for therapeutic programming.

"We're ramping up to open our Ken and Marilyn Thomson Patient Care Centre next winter. It will include one and a half floors of dedicated space specifically designed to help address the mental health challenges of our diverse community," says Mitze Mourinho, President, Michael Garron Hospital Foundation. "This progress is only possible with the support of donors, including those who participate in fundraising events like Ride for Mind. Truly, every gift counts as we work to transform healthcare in East Toronto."

With a growing number of people experiencing anxiety and depression, the community needs support more than ever. According to the Statistics Canada Survey on COVID-19 and Mental Health, one in four Canadians over 18 are reporting symptoms of mental illness, up from one in five in fall 2020.

"Two years into the pandemic, the impacts on mental health and addiction in our communities have never been clearer. Our communities and hospitals are tackling a growing challenge: the increasing need for mental health care and supports," says Brad Bradford, Toronto City Councillor for Beaches-East York and a founding member of Toronto Hustle. "Ride for Mind brings us together to shine a light on the issues and make a real difference, right here in the east end."

"As challenging as this time has been, the spirit of kindness and community has continued to bring us together in new and inspiring ways," he continues. "As an east ender, cyclist, and Toronto City Councillor; I'm getting back in the saddle to ride for 24-hours at History, Toronto's latest music venue, to raise funds and awareness for this healthcare priority. Join me and our friends at Michael Garron Hospital to get involved. Ride, donate, or share so we can all thrive in the days beyond the pandemic."

Sponsored by Access Storage and Raymond James, exciting things are in store for this year's event. New for 2022, Ride for Mind is partnering with Live Nation to offer an in-person riding option at History. Onsite, select fundraisers and teams will ride shifts with other participants. A 'ride from home' option will also be available. Special guests and notable musicians will join Councillor Bradford for a 24-hour livestream for all participants to enjoy.

Among the participants, the Toronto Hustle Women's Gravel Team are tackling a "24-hour team time trial" relay, racing against the clock to see how many kilometers they can travel as a team over the course of 24 hours. Cheer them on during the livestream, grab your own teammates for a friendly challenge, or spread the word.

Ride for Mind calls on all fitness enthusiasts to participate by riding on their own or with a team. Cyclists of all abilities can register now at rideformind.ca.

About Michael Garron Hospital

Nestled in the heart of East Toronto,Michael Garron Hospital (MGH) is a vibrant community teaching hospital serving more than 400,000 people in 22 distinct neighbourhoods. For more than 90 years, MGH has delivered high-quality, patient-centred healthcare services to families along the continuum of care, from welcoming a new life to facing end-of-life. MGH is a full-service hospital with strong community and research partners, including the University of Toronto. MGH is a proud member of East Toronto Health Partners, the Ontario Health Team serving East Toronto.

About Michael Garron Hospital Foundation

Michael Garron Hospital Foundation raises funds and engages our community in support of our hospital. A donation to Michael Garron Hospital is an investment in the prosperity of each and every person living in East Toronto. When members of our community are healthy, they are able to reach their full potential and better contribute to their family, neighbourhood, and ultimately, Canadian society.

About Toronto Hustle

Toronto Hustle, a UCI Continental Professional Team, is reshaping the way professional cycling is developed, delivered and sustained through grassroots community building. With a focus on developing Canada's next generation of cycling talent, pushing for safer streets, getting more people on bikes and growing the women's cycling community, Toronto Hustle has made a significant impact in the cycling community on and off the bike.

