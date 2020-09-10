Ricoh Canada joins Vizetto Inc. rBoard™ Alliance

Ricoh Canada certified rBoard TM solutions integrate with display, touch and computing technologies. Combined with Reactiv SUITE's ecosystem of software, this guarantees a unique and engaging collaboration experience for the user - whether they are working from home, the office, or any other remote location.

Vizetto's Reactiv SUITE is an intuitive ecosystem of software products designed to make remote collaboration as intuitive as using a Smartphone. The platform includes 3 components: STAGE, SCRIBBLE and HUDDLE which, when combined, provide the ideal workflow for truly productive work sessions. Through the STAGE component, attendees can focus on getting their message across as opposed to presenting static data and images. Participants can brainstorm throughout the meeting by using the infinite canvas of Reactiv SCRIBBLE. Finally, Reactiv HUDDLE allows teams anywhere to join simultaneously, collaborate, interact, and participate as if they were sitting in the same room.

"The collaboration market has been changing at a rapid pace, and our focus is on delivering easy to implement packaged solutions," said Eric Fletcher, Vice President, Marketing, at Ricoh Canada. "By integrating Reactiv SUITE, we simplify deployment for customers by providing them with options to suit their unique workplace environments."

"We have been seeing a need in the marketplace to simplify the purchasing decision and worked closely with Ricoh Canada to put this solution together," said Av Utukuri, CEO of Vizetto. "No longer do customers have to seek various components and experience the associated issues of interoperability and performance. With a certified rBoardTM solution, Ricoh customers will be assured maximum user experience and support."

About Vizetto Inc.

Vizetto is a Canadian software company and is the developer of Reactiv SUITE. This software ecosystem re-imagines how people will present content, engages with passive audiences in order to convert them into active participants and enables teamwork from anyone, anywhere.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, communications services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.



Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2020, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,008 billion yen (approx. 18.5 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com.

