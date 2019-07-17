Richmond K-12 support workers reach tentative agreement

RICHMOND, BC, July 17, 2019 /CNW/ - CUPE 716, K-12 support workers at School District 38, reached a tentative agreement on July 15 following 10 sessions of bargaining that began in early April.

CUPE 716 President Ian Hillman thanked everyone on the Local's bargaining committee for their dedication and efforts on behalf of members.

"This was a difficult round of bargaining," said Hillman. "Both parties worked hard and there are some issues we will continue to work on moving forward."

The tentative agreement also incorporates the provincial framework agreement approved by the K-12 Presidents Council in September. The current K-12 agreement expired on June 30, 2019. When ratified by CUPE locals and school district boards of trustees, the collective agreement will be in effect from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2022.

Further details of the tentative agreement will not be available until after ratification by all parties. Ratification is expected to be completed in this month.

CUPE 716 members, who provide services that support students, include Education Assistants, Custodians, Clerical, Trades and Maintenance, IT, Administrative Support, Bus Drivers, Settlement & Cultural workers, plus many others. The Local of approximately 1,200 members provides support to 20,000 students at 38 elementary and 10 secondary schools in SD38 (Richmond).

To find out more about CUPE members working in K-12, visit bcschools.cupe.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

For further information: CUPE 716, President Ian Hillman: 604-312-2876; ­­­­­CUPE Communications Representative, Janet Szliske: 604-454-7293

