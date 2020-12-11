Richmond Announces Results of Annual Meeting and Resumption of Drilling at the Ridley Lake Gold Project

Trading Symbol TSX(V): RMD

Boerse Frankfurt: WKN A1W98A: R52

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Richmond Minerals Inc. (TSX-V: RMD) ("Richmond" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results of the Company's annual and special meeting held on November 12, 2020 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, a total of 26,462,798 common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company were voted and all matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

Election of all nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company;

Fixing the number of Board Members at seven (7);

Appointment of Wasserman Ramsay LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year;

The approval of the Company's stock option plan.

The Board Members elected were Franz Kozich, Bogdan Nitescu, Paul Millar, Andrew McQuire, Lee Bowles and Thomas Brunner. Victoria Kuklina was also elected as CFO.

Richmond is also pleased to announce that Phase IV diamond drilling will resume at the Company's Ridley Lake Gold Project located in the heart of the Swayze Greenstone Belt area of Northern Ontario, approximately 35 km east of Newmont Goldcorp's Borden Gold Project. Richmond is planning on drilling up to 3,000 m in this phase of drilling to test Aguara West Extension IP targets identified during winter 2018 geophysical surveying. Hi-lights of previous drilling in the Aguara Central Zone include 33 m of 1.26 g/t gold in hole RS-16-20, and 136 m of 0.31 g/t gold in hole RS-17-30.

Warren Hawkins, P.Eng in his capacity as Qualified Person under National Instrument Policy 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical information contained within this press release. Mr. Hawkins is not considered to be independent of Richmond Minerals Inc. as he owns securities in the Company.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, Richmond's objectives, goals or future plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; the ability of Richmond to raise funds pursuant to future offerings; risks related to infectious diseases such as COVID-19; changes in demand and prices for minerals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments, and those risks set out in Richmond's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although Richmond believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Richmond disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Franz Kozich, President, Warren Hawkins, P. Eng., Exploration Manager, E: [email protected], Tel: 416-603-2114

