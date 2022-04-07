Richelieu reports on shareholders' voting results for the election of directors

MONTREAL, April 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Richelieu (TSX: RCH) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders today. All the candidates proposed as directors were duly elected as directors of the Corporation by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, as follows:

For

Withheld

Number

%

Number

%

Lucie Chabot

43,093,843

99.50

218,251

0.50

Robert Courteau

38,858,550

89.73

4,448,793

10.27

Marie Lemay

43,100,543

99.51

211,551

0.49

Richard Lord

43,176,165

99.69

135,929

0.31

Luc Martin

42,386,951

97.86

925,143

2.14

Pierre Pomerleau

42,442,782

97.99

869,312

2.01

Marc Poulin

42,576,881

98.30

735,213

1.70

Sylvie Vachon

43,057,177

99.41

254,917

0.59
About Richelieu Hardware Ltd.

Richelieu is a leading North American importer, distributor and manufacturer of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products are targeted to an extensive customer base of kitchen and bathroom cabinet, storage and closet, home furnishing and office furniture manufacturers, door and window, residential and commercial woodworkers, and hardware retailers including renovation superstores. Richelieu offers customers a broad mix of products sourced from manufacturers worldwide. Its product selection consists of over 130,000 different items targeted to a base of more than 100,000 customers who are served by 106 centers in North America – 47 distribution centers in Canada, 57 in the United States and two manufacturing plants in Canada, specifically Cedan Industries Inc. which specializes in the manufacturing of a wide variety of veneer sheets and edgebanding products and Menuiserie des Pins Ltée which manufactures components for the window and door industry and a broad selection of decorative mouldings.

