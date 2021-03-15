Richardson Plans New High Throughput Grain Elevator in Swan River, Manitoba

Richardson is committed to providing grower customers with best in class facilities and services. The new construction project will include a high throughput elevator with 36,600 metric tonnes storage capacity, capable of loading 150 cars through a loop track design. The site will also feature high-speed receiving and loadout, a modern and efficient grain cleaning system, and a new 4,600-square foot office. Richardson will remain fully operational during the entire construction period through the existing grain and crop inputs facilities.

The Swan River Valley is a consistent producer of quality grains and oilseeds. "Richardson has had a significant presence in the Swan River Valley for over 40 years, building strong partnerships with our customers and remaining committed to adapting to their evolving business needs," says Darwin Sobkow (Chief Operations Officer). "While the current original wood structure has served an important role in supporting our customers within the Swan River Valley, it is nearing the end of its useful life span."

"Richardson remains committed to continuous investment across our network and the next logical course of action at Swan River is redevelopment. We will continue to maximize efficiencies and look for enhancement opportunities for the benefit of our customers across Western Canada and around the world," says Sobkow.

About Richardson Pioneer

Richardson Pioneer is a subsidiary of Richardson International Limited, Canada's largest agribusiness. Recognized as a global leader in agriculture and food processing, Richardson is a worldwide handler and merchandiser of all major Canadian-grown grains and oilseeds and a vertically-integrated processor and manufacturer of oats and canola-based products. One of Canada's Best Managed Companies, Richardson continues to grow thanks to the dedication of over 2,900 employees worldwide.

