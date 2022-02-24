Richardson Pioneer leads Western Canada in 4R acres

"Richardson Pioneer's legacy is built on being a trusted partner to our grower customers," said Russ Reich, Vice-President Crop Inputs, Richardson International. "We are proud to offer customized product recommendations and agronomy best practices to reduce environmental impacts while still ensuring economically sustainable farms. 4R practices are key in meeting increasing global demand for food while supporting Western Canada's farming traditions for the next generation."

With the federal mandate for a 30% reduction in emissions from nitrogen fertilizers by 2030, Richardson Pioneer stands behind 4R Nutrient Stewardship as the best way to work with growers to minimize environmental impacts of fertilizer use without sacrificing crop yields.

"4R Nutrient Stewardship programming is an important tool when mapping out a nutrient management plan and highlights the relationship between growers and their agronomists," said Karen Proud, President and CEO of Fertilizer Canada. "Agri-retailers play an integral role in a grower's on-farm planning process. The joint effort to establish and implement Best Management Practices on six million acres across Canada shows our industry's commitment to minimizing environmental concerns and demonstrates Canada's leadership in sustainable farming."

Over the last three years, Richardson Pioneer has prioritized 4R Nutrient Stewardship principles in the crop plans it builds for customers. Since 2019, Richardson Pioneer has made 4R-consistent plans for more over 3.6 million acres.

"Following the 4R framework in our crop plans means we're using the fertility products in the most efficient, environmentally sustainable, and cost productive way," said Terry Moyer, a Senior Sales Agronomist with Richardson Pioneer, which has been applying the principles behind 4R to its planning for years. "It's the most effective way to grow the crop."

Richardson Pioneer has over 80 4R-designated agronomists in its network across Western Canada who provide tailored plans for growers to implement on their farms. Richardson Pioneer customers understand the benefits the 4Rs provide both to their farm and to the environment.

"I value sustainable practices – they're very important," said Mark Reimer, owner of Reimark Farms near Steinbach, Manitoba. "Richardson Pioneer is an industry partner to me. Working with them has helped us manage nutrient levels on our farm to a sustainable level."

There are nine growing seasons left before the 2030 emission reduction deadline and Fertilizer Canada has a goal of 30 million 4R acres across Canada by that year. Richardson Pioneer continues to partner with Fertilizer Canada and with growers to promote and implement 4R Nutrient Stewardship.

About Richardson International

Richardson International Limited is Canada's largest agribusiness and is recognized as a global leader in agriculture and food processing. Based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, the company is a worldwide handler and merchandiser of all major Canadian-grown grains and oilseeds and a vertically-integrated processor and manufacturer of oats and canola-based products. Over the past two decades, Richardson has become a significant player in the global food business, producing a wide variety of food products and ingredients for the retail, food service, and industrial markets. One of Canada's Best Managed Companies, Richardson continues to grow, thanks to the dedication and innovative spirit of over 3,100 employees worldwide.

