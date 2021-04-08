Richardson Investment at Bedford, UK Oat Mill to Increase Processing Capacity by 35%

When completed, the Bedford mill will boast a high-speed receiving system, providing a fast and effective means for inbound oats delivery. Extensive modernization of the plant will significantly increase storage capacity and ensure efficiencies in production and processing capabilities. In addition, the site will include a new expanded warehouse to allow for improved transportation and logistical functions. Construction will begin later this spring with no anticipated disruption to current operations and is expected to be completed in 2025.

These specifics and other features of the multi-phase project will allow the plant to rapidly meet an ever-growing demand for oats and oat-based products. "The global oats segment is thriving as shifting consumer behaviours drive market growth," said Benoit Soucy (Vice-President, Milling Operations, Richardson International). "A significant investment such as this will enable us to fulfill the incremental demand of our customers as we continue to efficiently meet current requirements and anticipate their evolving needs."

Now, more than ever, consumers worldwide look to quality plant-based products when making their purchasing decisions. Located in the heart of the country's key growing region, the Bedford mill occupies a geographic position integral to meeting the needs of these informed consumers, both domestically and abroad. "The growth demand for our oat products has consistently increased through the years and we are committed to taking the business to a higher level," said Carl Smith (Plant Director, Bedford).

"As a world class oat milling operation, we are incredibly excited by our new plans. Consumer interest in healthy oat products continues to grow and we see this as a great opportunity to supply existing and new customers with quality oat products," added David Jordan (Board Director, Richardson Milling U.K.). "The outlook is positive for all industry participants – from the farming community and our facility staff to our suppliers and valued customers."

About Richardson International

Richardson International Limited is Canada's largest agribusiness and is recognized as a global leader in agriculture and food processing. Richardson is a worldwide handler and merchandiser of all major Canadian-grown grains and oilseeds and a vertically-integrated processor and manufacturer of oats and canola-based products. Over the past two decades, Richardson has become a significant player in the global food business, producing a wide variety of food products and ingredients for the retail, food service, and industrial markets. One of Canada's Best Managed Companies, Richardson has over 2,900 employees across Canada, the U.S., and the U.K.

