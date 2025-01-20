RICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES JANUARY 2025 DISTRIBUTION

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSX: RPI.UN) (the "Fund") announced today its cash distribution for the month ended January 31, 2025 of Cdn$0.11 per unit. This distribution will be to unitholders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2025 and will be payable on February 14, 2025. Unitholders who are non-residents of Canada may be required to pay all withholding taxes payable in respect of any distributions of income by the Fund, whether such distributions are in the form of cash or additional units.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

The Fund owns Richards Packaging Inc. which since 1912 has served a wide customer base throughout North America comprised of over 17,000 regional food, beverage, cosmetics, healthcare, and other enterprises.

