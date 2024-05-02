Richards Packaging Income Fund announces Election of Trustees

TORONTO, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSX: RPI.UN) (the "Fund") announced that the five nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2024 Annual Meeting of Unitholders were elected as Trustees of the Fund at the annual general meeting held in Toronto, Ontario on May 2, 2024.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of trustees held at the meeting are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes FOR % Votes WITHHELD % Donald Wright 6,829,405 84.95 1,209,445 15.05 Susan Allen 7,779,942 96.78 258,908 3.22 Rami Younes Darlene Dasent 7,748,688 7,212,154 96.39 89.72 953,438 826,696 3.61 10.28 Gerry Glynn 7,332,573 91.21 706,277 8.79

Final voting results on all matters voted are currently available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

The Fund owns Richards Packaging Inc. ("Richards Packaging"), which since 1912 has served a wide customer base throughout North America comprised of over 17,000 regional food, beverage, cosmetics, healthcare, and other enterprises.

SOURCE Richards Packaging Inc.

For further information: Enzio Di Gennaro, Chief Financial Officer, Richards Packaging Inc., (905) 670-7760, [email protected]