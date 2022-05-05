Richards Packaging Income Fund announces Election of Trustees

TORONTO, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSX: RPI.UN) (the "Fund") announced that the four nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2022 Annual Meeting of Unitholders were elected as Trustees of the Fund at the annual general meeting held in Mississauga, Ontario on May 5, 2022.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of trustees held at the meeting are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes FOR % Votes WITHHELD % Donald Wright 8,087,588 91.39 761,801 8.61 Susan Allen 8,822,045 99.69 27,344 0.31 Rami Younes 7,192,493 81.28 1,656,896 18.72 Gerry Glynn 8,470,607 95.72 378,782 4.28

Final voting results on all matters voted are currently available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Fund owns Richards Packaging Inc. ("Richards Packaging"), which since 1912 has served a wide customer base throughout North America comprised of approximately 18,000 regional food, beverage, cosmetics, healthcare, and other enterprises.

