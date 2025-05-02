Richards Packaging Income Fund announces Election of Trustees

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSX: RPI.UN) (the "Fund") announced that the six nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2025 Annual Meeting of Unitholders were elected as Trustees of the Fund at the annual general meeting held in Mississauga, Ontario on May 2, 2025.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of trustees held at the meeting are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes FOR % Votes WITHHELD % Donald Wright 6,679,452 81,10 1,556,122 18.90 Susan Allen 6,926,758 84.11 1,308,816 15.89 Rami Younes Darlene Dasent 7,047,135 7,982,642 85.57 96.93 1,188,439 252,932 14.43 3.07 John Glynn 7,965,342 96.72 270,232 3.28 Janet Glynn 7,965,782 96.72 269,792 3.28

Final voting results on all matters voted are currently available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

The Fund owns Richards Packaging Inc. ("Richards Packaging"), which since 1912 has served a wide customer base throughout North America comprised of over 18,000 regional food, beverage, cosmetics, healthcare, and other enterprises.

SOURCE Richards Packaging Inc.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: John Glynn, Chief Executive Officer, Richards Packaging Inc., (905) 670-7760, [email protected]; Enzio Di Gennaro, Chief Financial Officer, Richards Packaging Inc., (905) 670-7760, [email protected]