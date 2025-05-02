Richards Packaging Income Fund announces Election of Trustees
News provided byRichards Packaging Inc.
May 02, 2025, 17:47 ET
MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSX: RPI.UN) (the "Fund") announced that the six nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2025 Annual Meeting of Unitholders were elected as Trustees of the Fund at the annual general meeting held in Mississauga, Ontario on May 2, 2025.
Detailed results of the vote for the election of trustees held at the meeting are set out below:
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes FOR
|
%
|
Votes WITHHELD
|
%
|
Donald Wright
|
6,679,452
|
81,10
|
1,556,122
|
18.90
|
Susan Allen
|
6,926,758
|
84.11
|
1,308,816
|
15.89
|
Rami Younes
Darlene Dasent
|
7,047,135
7,982,642
|
85.57
96.93
|
1,188,439
252,932
|
14.43
3.07
|
John Glynn
|
7,965,342
|
96.72
|
270,232
|
3.28
|
Janet Glynn
|
7,965,782
|
96.72
|
269,792
|
3.28
Final voting results on all matters voted are currently available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
About Richards Packaging Income Fund
The Fund owns Richards Packaging Inc. ("Richards Packaging"), which since 1912 has served a wide customer base throughout North America comprised of over 18,000 regional food, beverage, cosmetics, healthcare, and other enterprises.
SOURCE Richards Packaging Inc.
FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: John Glynn, Chief Executive Officer, Richards Packaging Inc., (905) 670-7760, [email protected]; Enzio Di Gennaro, Chief Financial Officer, Richards Packaging Inc., (905) 670-7760, [email protected]
Share this article