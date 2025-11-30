RICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES AN AMENDMENT TO THE TERMS OF THE PROPOSED SECURITY-BASED COMPENSATION PLAN OF RICHARDS GROUP INC.

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSX: RPI.UN) (the "Fund") today announced it has made an amendment to the terms of the proposed security-based compensation plan (the "Plan") of Richards Group Inc. ("RGI") to be presented for approval at the special meeting of unitholders of the Fund scheduled to be held on December 11, 2025.

The Plan has been amended to limit participation by non-executive directors to no more than $150,000 per annum per director (excluding deferred share units and restricted share units granted in lieu of director fees payable on account of a director's service as a member of the board of directors of RGI). Under the terms of the Plan, non-executive directors are not eligible to receive stock options. The amendment was made in response to a report issued by Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., a proxy voting advisory and corporate governance services firm.

The revised version of the Plan will be available on the Fund's website at https://richardspackaging.com/pages/ir-special-meeting and on the Fund's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

The Fund owns Richards Packaging Inc., which since 1912 has served a wide customer base of over 24,000 healthcare, cosmetic, food & beverage, and other enterprises. Richards has over a century of rich history as a packaging distributor, and over the last decade has evolved a medical device and supplies operation that now drives the majority of the business.

