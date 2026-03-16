Richards Group Inc. files Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2025

TORONTO, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Richards Group Inc. (TSX: RIC) (the "Company") announced today that it has filed its audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2025.

On March 6, 2025, the Company issued a press release reporting preliminary unaudited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025. The audited financial statements reflect financial results that are consistent with the previously reported unaudited results, and no changes have been made to the financial information previously disclosed.

The Company's audited consolidated financial statements, MD&A and Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025 are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.richardsgroup.com.

About Richards Group Inc.

The Company owns Richards Packaging Inc., which since 1912 has served a wide customer base of over 24,000 healthcare, cosmetic, food & beverage, and other enterprises. Richards has over a century of rich history as a packaging distributor, and over the last decade has evolved a medical device and supplies operation that now drives the majority of the business.

SOURCE Richards Packaging Inc.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: John Glynn, Chief Executive Officer, Richards Group Inc., [email protected]; Enzio Di Gennaro, Chief Financial Officer, Richards Group Inc., [email protected]