Richardo's Liqueur LLC Sets Distribution Agreement with Elite Brands of Colorado, Inc.

LYONS, Colo., April 11, 2023 /CNW/ -- Richardo's Liqueur LLC ("Richardo's"), makers of Richardo's Decaf Coffee Liqueur, is excited to announce its newly-formed distribution agreement with Elite Brands of Colorado, Inc. ("Elite Brands"). As per the terms of the agreement, Elite Brands will serve as the exclusive distributor of Richardo's award-winning signature product in the state of Colorado, where both companies are headquartered.

Named "World's Best Coffee Liqueur" at the 2016 World Liqueur Awards, Richardo's was founded in the 1980s by original owner Rick England, who sold the company in 2019 to Jodi Scott, a friend, local business owner with over 15 years of experience in consumer-packaged goods, YPO member, and 2022 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist.

"While we were attracted to Elite Brands as a distribution partner to enhance and expand Richardo's presence in Colorado, we were quickly inspired by the quality and character of their team," said Jodi Scott, owner of Richardo's Liqueur LLC. "They embody a certain dedication and congenial spirit that are so important to us as a company, and we are confident our customers will appreciate the expertise and support they are able to provide in the Colorado market."

An award-winning female-owned company founded by Terry Cekola in 2003, Elite Brands has established itself as a premiere distributor of the finest beer, wine, and spirits throughout the state of Colorado. Following in the footsteps of her entrepreneurial father, "Big" Joe Cekola, and her brothers, Joe and Larry Cekola, who own and operate Imperial Beverage Company in Michigan, Terry has cultivated a familial workplace culture while fostering a passionate and educated sales team, some of whom have worked alongside her since the company's beginning.

"We are genuinely excited to continue the Richardo's legacy by partnering with their team to bring this unique and high-quality product to the people of Colorado," stated Terry Cekola, Elite Brands founder and president.

Richardo's Decaf Coffee Liqueur is currently available at select retail locations, restaurants, and bars throughout Colorado. For more information, visit richardos.com.

About Richardo's Liqueur LLC:

Founded in the mountains of Colorado by Rick English in the 1980s, Richardo's Liqueur is the maker of Richardo's Decaf Coffee Liqueur, a proprietary blend of rich, organic coffee, creamy vanilla, and pure grain spirits. Now owned by entrepreneur Jodi Scott, the company's premiere product is the recipient of numerous awards, including "World's Best Coffee Liqueur" at the 2016 World Liqueur Awards in London. www.richardos.com

