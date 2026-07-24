Richard Myerscough Sells Securities In ALUULA Composites Inc.

VICTORIA, BC, July 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- On July 22, 2026, Richard Myerscough, through Winston Ventures Inc. ("Winston") and 1485963 B.C. Ltd. ("148", and together with Winston, the "Affiliated Entities"), each of which are controlled by Mr. Myerscough, completed a private sale of 645,000 common shares ("Common Shares") in the authorized share structure of ALUULA Composites Inc. (TSXV: AUUA) (the "Company") to an arm's length party at a price of C$3.30 per Common Share for gross aggregate proceeds of C$2,128,500.00 (the "Transaction").

The Transaction was completed through an orderly block sale following continued institutional interest in the Company. The block sale accommodated a portion of this institutional demand without prolonged selling activity in the public market.

Prior to completion of the Transaction, Mr. Myerscough beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over, directly or indirectly, jointly with the Affiliated Entities, 5,645,256 Common Shares of the Company, representing approximately 18.27% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company.

Upon completion of the Transaction, Mr. Myerscough and the Affiliated Entities have control and direction over 5,000,256 Common Shares, representing approximately 16.18% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company. Mr. Myerscough, through the Affiliated Entities, remains the Company's single largest shareholder. He will continue to serve on the Board of Directors of the Company, with the substantial majority of his investment remaining in the Company, ensuring his interests continue to be closely aligned with those of all shareholders.

Mr. Myerscough sold Common Shares as part of his prudent long-term retirement and financial planning. Mr. Myerscough has no current or future plans for purchases or sales of Common Shares at this time; however, he may acquire or dispose securities of the Company depending on market conditions, changes in plans or other relevant factors, subject in each case to applicable securities laws.

This news release is being issued as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. An Early Warning Report will be filed in connection with the Transactions on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval Plus (SEDAR+) under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information or to request a copy of the Early Warning Report to which this press release relates, please contact Richard Myerscough at 250-744-9467. The Company's head office is located at #300, 4240 Glanford Avenue, Victoria, British Columbia V8Z 4B8, Canada.

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Richard Myerscough