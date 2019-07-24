Richard C. Finch joins Clarivate Analytics to drive expansion of Life Sciences Consulting Services

Finch to lead global team of experts focused on accelerating innovation across the R&D lifecycle

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ -- Clarivate Analytics plc (NYSE: CCC; CCC.WS), a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation, announced today the appointment of Richard C. Finch as the Global Head of Life Sciences Consulting Services. Finch's appointment will further expand the company's consulting business, which delivers insights, recommendations and solutions focused on discovery and clinical development; regulatory strategy and pharmacovigilance; product portfolio, business development and licensing strategies; digital health; and technology and data science.

Finch joins Clarivate at a time when the industry continues to struggle to identify novel solutions and breakthrough therapies. With R&D and commercialization costs exceeding $2 billion to bring just one asset to market and average sales per asset declining by 50 percent since 2010,1 drug and device companies require more effective and efficient solutions across the entire development lifecycle. Finch and his team of consultants will apply deep industry and functional expertise, combined with proprietary methodologies, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning platforms, to transform clients' businesses and improve decision-making across the development and commercialization spectrum.

"Drug and device manufacturers are under unprecedented pressure to bring novel treatments to market in an environment that is riddled with risk and uncertainty," said Mukhtar Ahmed, President, Life Sciences at Clarivate Analytics. "Our goal is to help customers make data-driven decisions that fuel faster, more efficient development, optimize the value of their assets and improve operational performance. Rick brings significant relevant experience in scaling a consulting business and partnering with clients to accelerate innovation."

Prior to Clarivate, Finch held senior executive roles at several leading and innovative companies, including Accenture, where he was a Managing Director and Global Head of all commercial consulting engagements for a top 5 global pharmaceutical company. While at Accenture, he also served as North America Consulting Head for the cross-industry Product Group that included life sciences, consumer goods and retail clients. Most recently, Finch was Senior Vice President of Industry Solutions for Outcome Health, a PE-backed start-up, where he led sales efforts with life sciences and healthcare customers for the company's point-of-care solutions.

"Clarivate is widely recognized as a leader in information and analytics for the life sciences industry," states Finch. "It's exciting to work with such a talented team, which can leverage our platforms and AI-enabled solutions to advance drug and device research. I'm eager to help our customers transform their businesses so they can achieve their collective goal of bringing life-saving therapies to market as quickly and efficiently as possible."

1."Unlocking R&D productivity: Measuring the return from pharmaceutical innovation." Deloitte LLC, 2018.

About Cortellis

Cortellis™, a Clarivate Analytics solution, gives life to science by unlocking the hidden insights in data by curating broad and deep sources of intelligence to enable precise, actionable answers to specific questions across the R&D lifecycle — from discovery and clinical development through regulatory submission and commercialization. By supporting data-driven decisions, Cortellis helps pharmaceutical companies, biotech and medical device/diagnostic firms accelerate innovation. Over the past year, 80% of U.S. companies filing NMEs, 91% of companies achieving breakthrough therapy status and 70% of the top licensing deals were informed by Cortellis intelligence. For more information, please visit clarivate.com/cortellis .

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics™ is a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. We have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including Web of Science™, Cortellis™, Derwent™, CompuMark™, MarkMonitor™ and Techstreet™. Today, Clarivate Analytics is on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help our clients reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit clarivate.com .

