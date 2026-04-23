RIBO Issues Public Warning About Fraudulent Auto Insurance Sold Through Social Media

TORONTO, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - The Registered Insurance Brokers of Ontario (RIBO) is warning drivers about an alleged insurance broker impersonation scam involving electronic proof of auto insurance "pink slips" sold through social media platforms, primarily Instagram.

Multiple consumer complaints indicate that an individual using names such as "Insurebyraman" is posing as a licensed insurance broker, collecting payments from consumers, and providing auto insurance "pink slips" that appear legitimate but do not correspond to real insurance policies.

What Consumers Should Know

The individual advertises insurance on Instagram and claims to represent licensed brokerages.

Victims are shown screenshots of a real broker's licence to build trust.

Payments are requested by e‑transfer.

After payment, consumers receive fake insurance "pink slips".

Insurers later confirm no policy exists, and the individual cuts off contact.

Licensed brokerages and insurers have confirmed the documents are fake and that a real broker's identity is being impersonated.

Known Accounts and Contact Details to Avoid

How to Protect Yourself

Never send e‑transfers to personal email addresses for insurance coverage.

Be cautious of insurance offers made only through social media.

Verify brokers directly through official regulator websites. (https://www.ribo.com/consumer-information/licensee-directory-status)

Confirm insurance policies with the insurer before driving.

Anyone who believes they may have been affected is encouraged to contact their insurer, RIBO (www.ribo.com) via [email protected] and local police.

This warning is being issued to prevent further harm while the matter continues to be investigated.

For media inquiries: Contact RIBO's communications team by email: [email protected]

If you do not represent a media organization, reach out to RIBO by email: [email protected]

SOURCE Registered Insurance Brokers of Ontario (RIBO)