RIBEYE BUTCHER SHOP GRAND OPENING February 10, 2023

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Ribeye Butcher Shop is thrilled to announce the grand opening of the brand's newest storefront, located at 15534 37 ST NW, Manning Town Centre on February 10, 2023.

Ribeye Butcher Shop curates a wide variety of products and cuts, including high-quality Wagyu beef, dry-aged steaks, prepared foods, and their famous Smash Burgers (produced using only steak trimming and beef chuck, ensuring the full utilization of all proteins moving through the shop). As an owner-operated business, they seek out and train enthusiastic and knowledgeable team members who offer friendly service and provide thoughtful recommendations.

"I'm so excited for this new location to open and to share all of our knowledge with the North Edmonton community. I hope Ribeye customers come in with questions and leave feeling inspired to take on new culinary challenges," offers Sam Gundy, Master Butcher.

In addition to the shop in Manning Town Centre, this full-service butcher shop brand has a location in St. Albert (Erin Ridge) and plans to open two more locations in Edmonton (Windermere and Terra Losa) in the near future. The shop also offers delivery services, and province-wide shipping so that Albertans near and far can cook up Ribeye's wide variety of products.

You are invited to check out Alberta's premium, local butcher shop – bringing back the classic qualities and butchery experience from your local butcher with modern day convenience.

SOURCE Ribeye Butcher Shop

For further information: Ribeye Butcher Shop, Karen Paulgaard, (780) 469-5126, [email protected]