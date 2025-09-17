RHRA Celebrates Remarkable Retirement Residents and Community Partners

Recipients of RHRA's 2025 Resident Champion and Partner in Protection Awards

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority (RHRA) is honoured to announce the recipients of its 2025 Resident Champion Award and Partner in Protection Award.

The RHRA extends its warmest congratulations to two recipients for this year's Resident Champion Award and Partner in Protection Award. Verna Hibbert of Windermere on the Mount in London and Uma Kumariah of Scarborough Retirement Residence are this year's Resident Champion Award recipients. In addition to celebrating our Resident Champion Award winners, the RHRA's Partner in Protection Award is presented to Ontario Health West and Ontario Health atHome Southwest.

Each year, the regulator encourages retirement homes, their residents and community members across the province to nominate remarkable residents who help enhance the lives of fellow residents, staff and community members alike. These resident stories highlight the compassionate actions of residents and the positive impact they are having on those around them.

The RHRA's independent Stakeholder Advisory Council (SAC) selected Ms. Kumariah as one of this year's two Resident Champion Award recipients for being a beacon of kindness, a champion of diversity and a resident advocate for inclusion. Her positive spirit and unwavering dedication have had a lasting impact on everyone she encounters. Ms. Kumariah's commitment to celebrating cultural diversity has led her to play a pivotal role in helping to organize multicultural programs, educational workshops, and heritage celebrations that bring fellow residents together. With her leadership rooted in inclusivity, Ms. Kumariah makes sure that every voice is heard and valued and actively works to create spaces where everyone feels welcome.

Ms. Hibbert was also awarded the Resident Champion honor for her leadership in creating a culture of belonging at Windermere on the Mount. For eight years, Ms. Hibbert has been a cornerstone of the community, known for her warmth, integrity and dedication to making every resident feel valued and included. She welcomes newcomers with guidance and reassurance, helping them find their place in the community so they do not feel alone or isolated. Ms. Hibbert also created meaningful traditions, such as giving each of Windermere's 150 residents a birthday card and chocolate bar, and decorating her door with colour and creativity. Through these gestures and her unwavering spirit, she has built a joyful and inclusive environment where everyone feels they belong.

The SAC also recognized eight outstanding Resident Champion Award finalists across Ontario, in alphabetical order:

George Allison of Rosewood RVilla Senior Living in Ripley

of Rosewood RVilla Senior Living in Rose Bolton of Rosewood Senior Living in Simcoe

of Rosewood Senior Living in Jessie Dorscht of Heritage River Retirement Residence in Elora

of Heritage River Retirement Residence in Susie Harper of FoxRun by the River Retirement Residence in Gananoque

of FoxRun by the River Retirement Residence in Theresa Koesller of Ashley Oaks Retirement Residence in Brampton

Candice O'Connell of Orchard Walk Retirement Living in Greely

of Orchard Walk Retirement Living in Marlene Sampson of Muskoka Landing Retirement Lodge in Huntsville

of Muskoka Landing Retirement Lodge in Diane Tweedy of Appleby Place Retirement Living in Burlington

The Partner in Protection Award was presented to two community partners that were integral to supporting local residents during the abrupt closure of a retirement home in southwestern Ontario. Ontario Health West and Ontario Health atHome Southwest were selected for their dedication and unwavering support to the RHRA and residents during this time. With the residents' wellbeing at the forefront, Ontario Health atHome Southwest provided additional care coordinators to attend the home on a regular basis to assist residents and worked collaboratively to help relocate residents. Along with assisting with care, both organizations helped to identify additional agencies that could step in to support residents in need.

"The efforts of these residents, along with the meaningful community partnerships, truly deserve our recognition and appreciation. Their contributions have helped strengthen the safety, sense of belonging and overall wellbeing of older adults living in licensed retirement homes. Residents like Verna Hibbert and Uma Kumariah have shown remarkable commitment and compassion in supporting their fellow residents and community and serve as an inspiration to us all. I am also appreciative to Ontario Health West and Ontario Health atHome Southwest for their continued collaboration and timely support for residents when it's needed most."

Jay O'Neill

Registrar and CEO, RHRA

"The dedication of these residents, working to support their peers and strengthen their communities, is truly inspiring. Their efforts highlight the positive impact individuals can have within their homes. I want to express my appreciation to Verna Hibbert, Uma Kumariah and all RHRA finalists for the leadership and commitment they bring to their homes. I would like to also extend my gratitude to Ontario Health West and Ontario Health atHome Southwest for their ongoing partnership and support of the RHRA's resident protection mandate."

Alex Yuan

Chair, RHRA Board of Directors

"Our retirement communities empower residents to pursue new skills and passions and to stay socially connected. I extend my deepest appreciation to Ms. Hibbert and Ms. Kumariah, and all award nominees for their unwavering compassion and commitment to enhancing the lives and wellbeing of seniors across Ontario. Their contributions are making a meaningful and lasting difference in the lives of fellow residents, families and their community."

Hon. Raymond Cho

Minister for Seniors and Accessibility

About the Resident Champion Award

RHRA established the Resident Champion Award in 2018 after Frank Kajfes, a beloved member of RHRA's Stakeholder Advisory Council who was devoted to improving the lives of seniors and the lives of the people in his retirement home community. As an educator, he was generous, humorous and optimistic, and believed in the importance of empowering people through education. In his later years, that passion translated into his work to empower seniors to stay informed and know their rights so that they can live with dignity, choice and confidence in licensed retirement homes.

About the Partner in Protection Award

The RHRA's Partner in Protection Award recognizes an organization that has partnered with RHRA to support the delivery of its vital resident protection mandate. The recipient of this award has demonstrated exceptional collaboration and unwavering commitment to enhancing resident safety and wellbeing in Ontario's licensed retirement homes.

About RHRA and the Stakeholder Advisory Council

The Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority's (RHRA) core responsibility is to enhance residents' safety and consumer protection in Ontario's licensed retirement homes. RHRA is a regulator, educator, advisor, and trusted partner, with a singular focus on ensuring that retirement homes operate in a manner that supports residents in living with dignity, respect, privacy, and autonomy, in security, safety, and comfort, and that residents can make informed choices about their care options.

The Stakeholder Advisory Council (SAC) was established by the RHRA Board of Directors as an independent council in February 2012. The purpose of the Council is to provide advice on matters relating to the RHRA's mandate. Members are appointed by the board for their relevant knowledge and experience in the retirement homes sectors as residents, licensees, regulated health professionals and associates in advocacy organizations.

