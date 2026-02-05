RFA Financial Files Early Warning Report

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Further to the joint press release of RFA Financial Inc. ("RFA" and previously RFA Capital Holdings Inc.) and Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis") dated February 2, 2026, RFA announces that, following RFA and Artis's arrangement transaction (the "Arrangement"), pursuant to which RFA acquired all of the outstanding common units, Series E preferred units and Series I preferred units of Artis, RFA has indirectly acquired beneficial ownership and control over 2,874,578 REIT Units, Series A (the "Dream Units") of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust ("Dream Office REIT").

Prior to the closing of the Arrangement, Artis, together with its joint actors, beneficially owned or controlled 3,951,466 Dream Units, representing approximately 20.8% of the issued and outstanding voting units of Dream Office REIT as at November 6, 2025 (as reported in the Dream Office REIT management's discussion and analysis dated November 6, 2025).

As a result of the Arrangement, RFA, through Artis and together with its joint actors, now beneficially owns or controls 3,951,466 Dream Units, representing approximately 20.8% of the issued and outstanding voting units of Dream Office REIT as at November 6, 2025 (as reported in Dream Office REIT's management's discussion and analysis dated November 6, 2025). Prior to the closing of the Arrangement, RFA did not own or control, directly or indirectly, any Dream Units.

The Dream Units were acquired by RFA indirectly through the acquisition of Artis pursuant to the Arrangement, and are held for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, business and financial conditions and/or other relevant factors, RFA and its affiliates and joint actors may, from time to time, increase or decrease their beneficial ownership of securities of Dream Office REIT through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise.

The head office of Dream Office REIT is located at 30 Adelaide St E, Suite 301 Toronto, ON M5C 3G6.

An early warning report has been filed by RFA in accordance with applicable securities laws and will be available on Dream Office REIT's SEDAR+ profile at sedarplus.ca.

About RFA Financial

RFA Financial is a scaled and dynamic Canadian financial services platform anchored by a Schedule I bank. RFA Financial offers a diversified suite of financial services to support Canadians at every stage of their financial journey, combined with the stability of a proven real estate platform. RFA Financial's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol RFA, while Series E and Series I preferred shares trade under the symbols RFA.PR.E and RFA.PR.I, respectively.

For more information, please visit rfafinancial.ca.

SOURCE RFA Financial Inc.

For further information and to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by RFA Financial, please contact Heather Nikkel, Senior Vice-President of Investor Relations and Sustainability of RFA Financial at [email protected].