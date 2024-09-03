Revrag.ai Unveils its First AI Sales Agent, Emma: A Game-Changer for the SaaS Industry

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 3, 2024 /CNW/ -- Revrag.ai, a rapidly emerging player in the B2B Software as a Service (SaaS) market, proudly announces the launch of its first AI-powered solution, Emma, for revenue teams. With backing from influential angel investors and venture capital, Revrag is set to make a significant impact in the competitive SaaS landscape.

From left to right Co-founders Neeraj Gupta, Ashutosh Prakash Singh, Pankaj Gupta.

The startup has attracted attention from industry leaders & investors, including Powerhouse Ventures, Viral Bajaria & Premal Shah (Co-founder of 6sense), Deepak Anchala (Founder of Slintel), Vetri Vellore (Founder of Rhythms), Kunal Shah (Founder of Cred), among 15+ other prominent investors. This robust support, combined with Revrag.ai's innovative approach, positions the company as a key player in the wave of AI-driven business solutions.

Emma, Revrag.ai's flagship AI Sales agent, is designed to revolutionize 24/7 customer outreach and qualified lead generation. Seamlessly integrating with popular tools like Slack, HubSpot, and Salesforce, Emma enhances sales processes, making it more efficient.

Emma can:

Identify, predict high intent accounts & buying committees

Customize outreach efforts 24/7 with real-time lead research

Automate response, follow ups & others, saving valuable time

Reach a larger pool of qualified leads

Ashutosh Singh, Co-founder and CEO of Revrag.ai, shared his vision saying, "The SaaS world is evolving rapidly, and Gen AI has immense potential in sales. AI agents like Emma are transformative technologies, reshaping business operations globally. Our goal is to bridge existing gaps and drive market innovation, providing unique opportunity to level the playing field."

Revrag.ai's agents surpass advanced chatbots, functioning autonomously to learn, achieve goals, and reduce the need for human intervention. Co-founder and CTO Pankaj Gupta highlighted, "AI agents provide a one-stop solution for revenue teams at a fraction of the cost of a human BDR."

Neeraj Gupta, Co-founder and CPO of Revrag.ai, added, "Imagine having a reliable team member like Emma who can handle critical tasks and elevate your sales efforts. That's the power of AI agents we're developing."

Revrag.ai has secured $600k in pre-seed funding. As the industry eagerly anticipates Emma's launch, Revrag.ai is poised to challenge traditional sales processes and potentially usher in a new era for enterprise sales. The coming weeks will be crucial as the industry watches to see how Revrag.ai's AI agents perform, with the potential to redefine B2B sales.

To know more about Emma's capabilities, talk to us: https://www.revrag.ai/book-a-demo

