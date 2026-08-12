REVOLVE COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF 14 MW OPERATING BATTERY STORAGE PORTFOLIO IN ONTARIO

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (CSE: REVV) (OTCQB: REVVF) ("Revolve" or the "Company"), a North American owner, operator and developer of power generation and digital infrastructure projects, is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced acquisition (the "Acquisition") of 100% of the equity interests of Trillium Storage Limited Partnership and Trillium Storage GP Inc., which own a portfolio of six operating behind-the-meter battery energy storage system ("BESS") projects located at commercial and industrial host sites across Ontario (the "Portfolio"). The Portfolio has a total capacity of approximately 14.2 MW / 24.3 MWh.

As previously disclosed, Revolve entered into definitive agreements to acquire the Portfolio on August 5, 2026. Additional details regarding the Acquisition can be found in the Company's news release dated August 5, 2026.

"The completion of the Acquisition is an important milestone for Revolve and further expands our operating asset base with contracted, cash-generating energy storage assets," said Myke Clark, Chief Executive Officer of Revolve. "The Acquisition strengthens our platform for continued growth through both acquisitions and development activities."

The Portfolio consists of six operating BESS projects serving commercial and industrial customers in Ontario. Stem, Inc., through a designated affiliate, will continue to operate the Portfolio under the existing master services agreement, providing operational continuity across all six sites. The aggregate purchase price for the Acquisition was approximately CAD$7.63 million.

About Revolve

Revolve was formed in 2012 to capitalize on the growing global demand for renewable power. Revolve develops utility-scale wind, solar, hydro and battery storage projects in the US, Canada and Mexico. Revolve also installs and operates sub 20 megawatt ("MW") "behind the meter" distributed generation (or "DG") assets. Revolve's portfolio includes the following:

Operating Assets : 13 MW (net) of operating assets under long term power purchase agreements across Canada and Mexico covering wind, solar, battery storage and hydro generation;

: 13 MW (net) of operating assets under long term power purchase agreements across Canada and Mexico covering wind, solar, battery storage and hydro generation; Development : a diverse portfolio of utility scale development projects across the US, Canada and Mexico with a combined capacity of over 3,000MWs as well as a 140MW+ distributed generation portfolio that is under development.

Revolve has an accomplished management team with a demonstrated track record of taking projects from "greenfield" through to "ready to build" status and successfully concluding project sales to large operators of utility-scale renewable energy projects. To-date, Revolve has developed and sold over 1,550MW of projects.

Forward Looking Information

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release constitute ''forward-looking information'' within the meaning of applicable securities laws in each of the provinces and territories of Canada and the respective policies, regulations and rules under such laws and ''forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, ''forward-looking statements"). The words "will", "expects", "estimates", "projections", "forecast", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "targets" (and grammatical variations of such terms) and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to: the anticipated benefits of the Acquisition, including the expected addition of operating storage capacity, long-term recurring revenue and contracted cash-generating assets to the Company's portfolio; expectations that the Acquisition will be accretive to the Company's revenue and further establish its presence in Ontario; expectations regarding Stem's continued operation of the Portfolio; expectations regarding growth opportunities in Ontario's energy storage market; and the Company's business objectives, development pipeline, acquisition strategy and broader growth initiatives.

This forward-looking information and other forward-looking information are based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions considering our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we currently believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Despite a careful process to prepare and review the forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Material factors underlying forward-looking information and management's expectations include: the absence of material adverse regulatory decisions being received and the expectation of regulatory stability; the continued operation and performance of the Portfolio projects; the ability to maintain applicable host customer arrangements, service agreements, permits and interconnection approvals; availability of financing on commercially reasonable terms; the absence of capital project or financing cost overruns; the absence of significant operational, financial or supply chain disruptions; sufficient liquidity and capital resources; the continued ability to maintain systems and facilities to ensure their continued performance; the absence of a severe and prolonged downturn in general economic, credit, social or market conditions; the continued competitiveness of electricity pricing when compared with alternative sources of energy; the realization of the anticipated benefits of the Acquisition; and the absence of a change in applicable laws, political conditions, public policies and directions by governments, materially negatively affecting the Company.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, without limitation: risks relating to the Company's ability to operate the Portfolio projects and realize the anticipated benefits of the Acquisition, including operational performance, host customer, contractual, permitting, interconnection, equipment, maintenance and cost inflation risks; risks relating to financing, including the ability to obtain funding on acceptable terms; risks relating to counterparties and contractual arrangements; risks relating to acquisitions, including the ability to identify, negotiate and complete acquisitions on acceptable terms; and general market, economic, interest rate, foreign exchange, and industry conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that given these risks, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of their dates. Other than as specifically required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company does not undertake to update this information at any time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

"The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this press release."

SOURCE Revolve Renewable Power Corp.

For further information contact: Myke Clark, CEO, [email protected], 778-372-8499