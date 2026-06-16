Revolutionizing Modern Work: V2 Cloud Unveils Enhanced Performance Assurance and AI-Driven Workflow Acceleration at SHRM26

QUEBEC, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - V2 Cloud, a leader in fully managed virtual cloud desktops, servers, and application solutions today unveiled the imminent launch of the enhanced V2 Cloud User Experience Manager for performance assurance and V2 Cloud's governed agentic AI assistant for faster insights and workflow acceleration. Both of these will be fully available by the end of June.

The way people work has changed forever. V2 Cloud is helping HR professionals address their most pressing challenges. V2 Cloud's managed virtual cloud computing is inherently more secure than traditional IT-heavy approaches with numerous other benefits perfectly aligned to the needs of HR professionals:

IT is abstracted - V2 Cloud is designed for easy use by people like HR managers.

No learning curve for employees.

Faster onboarding - new hires are productive in minutes.

Easy computer resource provisioning for all staff and contractors whether remote or temporary.

BYOD friendly - hire globally with ease.

Secure, standardized, high reliability computing for everyone, anywhere.

Compliance confident with no data on remote devices and robust auditing functions.

V2 Cloud User Experience Manager Elevates Performance Assurance to an Unprecedented Level

The V2 Cloud User Experience Manager is more than just an enhancement to the VM Pool technology for load balancing that was offered previously. The health of all virtual machines within pools is actively monitored with users assigned to machines with assured performance when they log in instead of the previous round-robin method that assigned users sequentially.

But the magic happens in that V2 Cloud provides greater flexibility by letting administrators set their own performance thresholds at the pool level instead of just the VM level. This has a multiplier effect by bringing performance assurance closer to individual users compared to the industry standard of only setting thresholds at the virtual machine level. What's more is that V2 Cloud is unique in that we will automatically stand up new identical virtual machines if all performance thresholds are at their limits so there is no risk of peak periods forcing users into suboptimal performance.

Admins can turn the auto-scaling on or off and will be provided with auto-scaled machines free of charge for a week so they have time to take down any machines that were only needed for sporadic bursts.

In concert with the release of the V2 Cloud User Experience Manager, V2 Cloud will also deliver a new critical resource alerts feature within the V2 Cloud administration dashboard. These alerts will be easily visible and further elevate awareness of resource utilization to provide even greater performance assurance.

Net, net - V2 Cloud is designed from the ground up to help HR leaders empower workforce productivity.

V2 Cloud Introduces Agentic AI for Workflow Acceleration and Fast-tracked Insights

V2 Cloud's new proprietary AI assistant allows clients to bring their own LLM such as OpenAI®, Anthropic®, or Gemini™ to connect to V2 Cloud's agentic AI within their virtual environments. Virtual cloud computing is the ideal place to run AI agents because the environments already include a robust governance framework. Data exfiltration can be controlled including locking off USBs, screen scraping can be prohibited, and user activities are auditable and governed via role-based access controls. On top of the guardrails built into virtual computing, V2 Cloud has enabled a variety of other AI governance controls so HR professionals can run their workflows with confidence. These include:

Restricting the AI agent to provide guidance only with step by step visibility into any actions.

Or for trusted, tested, or low-risk workflows users can hit allow and let the AI assistant complete their repetitive and manual tasks.

Inserting human-in-the-loop check points is readily apparent and easy to do.

Admins can choose to give selected users access to V2 Cloud's AI assistant or they can just share the workflows they create themselves with all of the guardrails they built in.

V2 Cloud's AI assistant can answer questions about any of the resources within their virtual environments across the highly diverse applications that our users rely on daily. Or the AI assistant can be tasked to execute workflows to complete tasks within or across applications. Collect and submit receipts for reimbursement, read content from a messaging guide to create and submit posts on LinkedIn, analyze data and create reports - the possibilities are only limited by imagination.

Net, net - Empower your AI-enabled workforce and employ AI with peace of mind for all of the repetitive tasks that are weighing down HR.

Come see us at SHRM26 Booth #2260 to learn more about how V2 Cloud enables HR professionals to manage modern work through high performance commuting for all types of staff while enabling your AI-powered workforce securely.

About V2 Cloud

As a leading innovator since 2012, well over 1,000 companies and over 150 partners rely on V2 Cloud for enabling cloud resilience, providing professionally managed virtual computing services, protecting data in the cloud, implementing backup and restore, and delivering cyber defense as a holistic proactive program. V2 Cloud also transforms support by preempting issues before they materialize to escape the reactive process of break-fix tickets. No IT or overburdened IT? No problem.

For media inquiries or to book a consultation with a virtual computing expert, please visit V2Cloud.com or drop us an email at [email protected].

SOURCE V2 Cloud Solutions Inc.