Revolutionary stylish HUAWEI WATCH 3 Pro, Watch GT 3 Series now available in Canada

Redefining smartwatch aesthetics

The HUAWEI Watch 3 Pro strikes a balance between smartwatch and traditional watch aesthetics. The polished Titanium watch body is adorned with a pane of ultra-curved 3D Sapphire glass and a large display, culminating an elegant design for the smart timepiece series. HarmonyOS also introduces a whole-new user interface with a grid launcher app menu, which complements the 3D rotating crown to deliver a smoother and more intuitive user experience.

The HUAWEI Watch 3 Pro debuts with a more expansive selection of watch faces, including interactive mini game faces that provide options for users to personalise their smartwatch. With a wide range of innovative and interesting themes including technology, gaming, DIY and short videos, the watch faces create the perfect accessory to go with any outfit.

Ultra-long battery life for all-day health monitoring

HUAWEI Watch 3 Pro is a professional fitness monitoring assistant, offering over 100 workout modes, skin temperature detection1 with the new high-precision temperature sensor, fall detection and SOS alert. Coupled with health monitoring features such as heart rate, SpO2, sleep and pressure, the smartwatch series' comprehensive feature set allows users to stay up to date on their health condition.

HUAWEI WATCH 3 Pro features ultra-long battery life2, supporting five-day battery life in smart mode on typical use and provides up to 21 days in ultra-long battery life mode.

Better interaction and more intelligent experience

HUAWEI Watch 3 Pro is the first Huawei smartwatch series to come with a 3D rotating crown that offers tactile feedback. Thanks to the high-precision finger movement recognition, users can zoom in and out of images and slide across the menu options accurately.

Download apps straight to HUAWEI WATCH 3 Pro via the on-device HUAWEI AppGallery, HUAWEI's in-house app market. Find over 30 third party apps for music, fitness, everyday tools, and more.

HUAWEI GT 3 Series (in 46mm and 42mm)

An exceptionally classic design

HUAWEI Watch GT 3 is available in two sizes – 46 mm and 42 mm. Both versions bear a striking resemblance to traditional, elegant watches. The 42mm version incorporates delicacy and softness into the design. Although both versions are lightweight (42.6g and 35g respectively), the 42 mm Watch GT 3 is also thinner, which makes it a perfect choice for users who prefer a more subtle wearing experience.

10,000+ watch faces to meet your style

To bring consumers a more personalized experience, the new smartwatch supports customized watch faces. There are more than 10,000 watch faces themes available to download. From bold ones to more minimalistic, elegant, or simply functional ones – you can choose the one that matches your outfit, mood or the agenda for the day. Whether you are going for a run or to an elegant dinner – there is a watch face that will accord with any occasion.

Durable battery life makes for a truly reliable personal assistant

Benefitting from all functions of the smartwatch wouldn't be possible without a strong battery. Huawei has launched the Huawei WATCH GT Series with a long battery life – the 46mm version supports 14-day battery life, while the 42mm offers 7-day battery life in typical usage.

Hardware and software upgrades for all-round, non-stop care

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 supports the new TruSeen™ 5.0+ heart rate monitoring technology that allows to track the heart rate with even more accuracy both during the workouts, and all-day and night long. Moreover, the new smartwatch adopts an ergonomically designed 2.5D rear case, with carefully polished convex curved glass, which fits the shape of the wrist bone. The design is not only comfortable to wear, but it also effectively reduces the interference of external light and improves the quality of the heart rate signal.

As the user's health management assistant, HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 also features all-day skin temperature detection for the first time. Combined with the existing 24/7 heart rate monitoring, it pays close attention to your breathing, stress, and menstrual cycle to help you understand and improve your health. HUAWEI TruSleep™ 2.0 sleep monitoring technology provides extensive data and hundreds of suggestions to improve user's sleep quality.

A professional trainer on your wrist with scientific data

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 offers 100 + workout modes, including 18 professional workout modes, so you can explore various sport disciplines and find the one that suits you best. Moreover, it provides AI algorithm-based training plans that will customize according to the user's physical condition and exercise habits. Users can set their own training goals and monitor their results in real-time on the watch or in the HUAWEI Health App. Furthermore, the training assistant can provide training guidance in different stages. During the user's training, the smartwatch can perform real-time voice reminder of the current training goals and training status, provide feedback on fitness progress and much more.

What's more, those who like to train outdoors can benefit from the upgraded dual-frequency five-system GPS positioning. Supporting GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo and QZSS satellite systems, the watch offers stronger anti-interference performance, which effectively improves the strength and stability of outdoor positioning signals. You workouts can be accurately recorded and every drop of sweat counts.

Where can you buy them?

The HUAWEI Watch 3 Pro, Watch GT3 46mm and Watch GT3 42mm are available now at Costco, Canada Computers, Amazon.ca, Visions and other retailers with the free gift with purchase during Dec 17, 2021 to Jan 6, 2022. (Start date may vary depending on retailers and gifts available while supplies last only).

Canadian pricing:

HUAWEI Watch 3 Pro: $698.99 CAD (with 1-year Canada warranty)

HUAWEI GT3: starting at $328.99 CAD (with 1-year Canada warranty)

1 Only supported after OTA programming upgrade. This feature is not designed to be a medical device, and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All data and measurements should be used for personal reference only. 2 Data comes from Huawei labs. The actual usage may vary depending on product differences, user habits, and environment variables. For more information, please visit Huawei's official website.

