Revolutionary stylish HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick with fashionable design, comfortable wearing, and outstanding audio quality now available in Canada

Leading the trend with unique lipstick design

The HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick was designed by a group of multinational designers from global luxury, fashion, automotive, digital and brand strategy industries in Huawei's Paris Aesthetics Research Centre. HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick interprets the nobility and luxury with the gorgeous stainless-steel body and design processes, yet pays tribute to the harmony and elegance with the rounded arcs and fine line processing.

HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick's luxury-grade stainless-steel charging case is corrosion and wear-resistant and built using 30 intricate processes along with polishing to produce a surface as smooth as a mirror. The charging case also features a magnetic design, and it has a unique "click" sound familiar from beauty products. Together with the special scented1 gift box, it adds the extra touch of pleasure when unboxing the device.



1 The scent only remains on the package and fades over time.

HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick comes in the glamourous colourway, a combination of black, gold and red. These classic colours reproduce the classic lipstick design, with black representing mystery, gold symbolising luxury, and red expressing enthusiasm and charm.

Smart assistant with comfort ANC and outstanding audio performance

HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick use High Resolution audio quality, essential for great listening experience, and an important factor for consumers, is a result of advanced engineering. The earbuds feature the classic dynamic driver structure to provide a better listening experience for consumers, by using a larger-scale diaphragm, which supports a frequency range of up to 40 kHz and enhances the mids and highs, making the bass more powerful. When users listen to music with HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick they can enjoy more powerful and immersive sound.

In addition to high quality hardware, HUAWEI continues to provide consumers with better sound quality through software features. HUAWEI's audio products have always been focused on providing consumers with the ultimate listening experience.

HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick inherits Huawei's industry-leading open-fit design that is based on the ergonomic simulation system grounded by 10,000+ human ear models2 and the extensive stress simulation test on eight parts of the ear, enhancing the earphone design to provide ultimate comfort wearing.

Moreover, the HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick feature AEM EQ adjustment which will automatically detect the ear canal shape and wearing conditions, and then assign the best suited EQ setting to fit the users' ears. Using the HUAWEI AI Life App, consumers can choose from three modes of EQ including balanced (default), bass boost, and treble boost to enjoy a personalised audio experience.

Smart connectivity for seamless switch between devices

The HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick can easily connect with any Android-based smartphone, regardless of its brand, and iOS devices using Bluetooth. The device also uses proximity Bluetooth pairing so users can pair with nearby smartphone, tablet, and PC with the pop-up window, and it can achieve dual device connections.

On top of smooth connectivity, HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick can record high-fidelity sound with a sample rate of up to 48 kHz3. Users only need to turn on the Surroundings Mode in the HUAWEI AI Life app, then they can record the surrounding sound when recording a travel vlog to capture the exciting moments with high-fidelity sound.



2 The collection of human ear models have been approved by the test subject.

3 For both Live Mode and Voice Mode. Involves recording through the earphones, and needs to be manually initiated via the AI Life App. Only supported on certain Huawei smartphone models: HUAWEI Mate 40, HUAWEI Mateb40 Pro, HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro+, Porsche Design HUAWEI Mate 40 RS, HUAWEI Mate 40E、HUAWEI P40, HUAWEI P40 Pro, HUAWEI P40 Pro+, and HUAWEI Mate X2, which have been updated to EMUI 11 (or above). Only works with phone apps for photography, audio recording, short-video recording, or apps with a live streaming feature.

While enjoying music, the battery life will be lowered without noticing, that is why the HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick's battery life had been further enhanced. With noise cancellation turned off, it offers 22 hours of music playback with the fully charged charging case or 4 hours of music playback with the fully charged earphones. The powerful battery life allows users to enjoy music anytime and anywhere without worrying.4

Availability

The HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick will be available in Canada from Feb 1st, 2022, starting at $348.99 CAD.

4 Data from Huawei labs, obtained under the following conditions: the earbuds or charging case is fully charged, 50% volume level, AAC mode enabled, 25 °C ambient temperature. Actual charging performance may vary depending on the volume level, sound source, presence of environmental interference, product features, and usage habits. Fast charging is only achievable when the earphones' battery level is relatively low.

