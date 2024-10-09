Revival of Evangelism and Revelation in Incheon: Word Spreads Quickly and Draws Crowds

Incheon Evangelism Grand Seminar on the 6th, with over 150 pastors and 15,000 attendees Participants from previous seminars fuel enthusiasm for the event.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - On the 6th, Shincheonji Church of Jesus, Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Chairman Lee Man-hee, hereafter Shincheonji Church), hosted the "Shincheonji Incheon Evangelism Grand Seminar" with over 150 pastors and 15,000 attendees.

Pastor Kim, who served in the Presbyterian Church for 20 years, said, "I attended the Yeongdeungpo seminar yesterday. Chairman Lee invited us to attend the Incheon event if we wanted to hear more, so I came again. As a pastor, I used to feel exhausted after delivering Sunday sermons, but seeing Chairman Lee preach every day without rest and with such enthusiasm, I can't help but admire him, regardless of denominational differences."

Chairman Lee passionately explained the importance of Revelation's prophecies, their realities, and their connection to himself.

He began by stating, "If what I have seen and heard does not match the Bible, feel free to question it."

He continued, "I share this message with you so that we can know everything and believe together to welcome God and Jesus today. We must be recreated according to Revelation, as it says. We must ask ourselves, 'Have I been recreated according to the Word?'"

He also called for unity, saying, "Let's become one in God. The Bible says that God is the Word from the beginning, so we must be united in the Word. Why should we be divided and criticize each other? That is not right."

A pastor in his 40s confessed, "I didn't want to attend this event due to my preconceived notions about Shincheonji. But when so many young people greeted me with bright smiles, even my hardened heart softened. I found myself wanting to learn what draws these young people to this place."

A Shincheonji Church representative explained, "Incheon was the first place to receive electricity during the Japanese occupation, and it's famous for the slogan 'All roads lead to Incheon.' We believed it was a fitting starting point for the Evangelism Grand Seminar. With the Church's ability to gather large crowds and the positive reception from pastors, we expect this to be the beginning of a new wave of spreading the message of Revelation fulfillment from Incheon."

SOURCE BC Zion Church