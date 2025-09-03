Reveal HealthTech raises $7.2M Series A led by Leo Capital to power the next wave of AI-driven healthcare

NEW YORK and BANGALORE, India, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Reveal HealthTech, a specialized AI transformation partner for U.S. healthcare and life-sciences companies, today announced its $7.2M Series A round led by Leo Capital with participation from Sanos Capital. Founded in 2023 and incubated by W Health Ventures and 2070 Health, Reveal has quickly built a reputation as the 'healthcare AI specialist' at the intersection of cutting-edge AI and deep healthcare expertise.

From (L-R)Standing : Sanchit Mullick - Founder and CEO, Alexis Isabelle - Chief Customer Officer, Chip Lynch - CTO; Sitting: Dr Salim Afshar - Founder and CMIO

Reveal helps healthcare organizations identify their most valuable problems and build safe, clinically relevant systems to solve them. "Every year, across hundreds of thousands of patient touchpoints, we've seen the profound impact that compassion and intelligence can have when woven into care. At Essen Health Care, we have long envisioned what it would mean if every interaction reflected empathy and personalization. With Reveal, that vision is becoming reality. By acting on data in real-time, we're not only improving patient experiences but also easing the burden on clinicians," said Dr. Sumir Sahgal, founder and Chief Medical Officer of Essen Health Care, a New York-based fully integrated healthcare delivery network.

AI in healthcare is no longer an experiment at the fringes, but is redefining how patients are diagnosed, how treatments are delivered, and how healthcare companies operate. In this landscape, Reveal HealthTech is positioned as a catalyst driving AI adoption through its world-class team that brings the best of academic excellence (from MIT, Harvard Medical, UC Berkeley amongst others) and decades of technology innovation experience (from Boston Children's, Mass Gen, SpaceX, NASA, Athena Health, Infosys and many others).

"Our mission is simple but bold," said Sanchit Mullick, Founder of Reveal HealthTech. "We want to make AI the most trusted and accountable partner in healthcare, driving breakthroughs for everyone from Fortune 100 pharma companies and large healthcare delivery systems to emerging innovators in digital health."

Reveal's solutions focus on driving customer value and improving profitability of healthcare operations. Its flagship offerings include BioCanvas® which enables multimodal AI use cases such as speeding up clinical trial recruitment using AI, and Prism AI® for rapid development of intelligent agents for workflow automation. In a recent deployment for a $40B US medical device leader, Reveal helped improve patient adherence through AI-driven data integration and creating a re-usable blueprint for other clients.

Leo Capital Partner Rajul Garg noted, "Meeting with Sanchit, Dr Salim, and the AI leadership team at Reveal made it clear their superpower lies in crafting tailored solutions that demonstrate time-bound, business goodness to clients. We're very excited to support the team in its next phase of growth." Notably, Rajul has previously co-founded Pine Labs and GlobalLogic (acquired by Apax Partners), a leading design, data, and digital engineering company.

"Healthcare cannot be solved with one-size-fits-all point solutions. Reveal understands that nuance, which is why we backed them from day one. We see an incredible opportunity for Reveal to support the rapid AI adoption within the US healthcare industry," added Dr. Pankaj Jethwani, Managing Partner at W Health Ventures.

The Series A funding will help Reveal expand its capabilities and solutions, strengthen its sales network, and extend its reach to more healthcare and life sciences leaders worldwide. As part of this commitment, Reveal HealthTech is also proud to join the Cipher Collective, an ECG-powered AI partner network, bringing together best-in-class health technology solutions to transform care delivery.

About Reveal HealthTech

Reveal HealthTech is a specialized AI transformation partner for healthcare and life sciences organizations in the US to tackle their biggest business and clinical challenges. It creates bespoke AI solutions that deliver customer value by bringing together clinical domain expertise and engineering excellence.

About Leo Capital

Leo Capital is a venture capital fund, investing in early-stage, technology-centric start-ups in the US, India, and Europe with a strong focus on cross-border opportunities. It has a portfolio of 50+ companies across domains in early seed to pre-Series A stage.

About Sanos Capital

Sanos Capital is a NY-based venture capital fund dedicated to digital health. Led by experienced operators, the fund partners with visionary founders to scale technologies that transform care delivery, elevate patient experience, and drive meaningful impact across the healthcare system.

About W Health Ventures

W Health Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm that builds generational healthcare companies from scratch. It has a portfolio of 12+ companies focused on AI-enabled healthcare solutions in the US-India corridor and innovative care delivery models in India.

