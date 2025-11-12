Rev Engineering Consolidates North American Operations to Capture Infrastructure Boom

Combined 125,000-square-foot manufacturing footprint targets surging demand for data centre and critical power systems.

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Rev Engineering today launched revpowersolutions.com, unifying its cross-border operations as the company positions itself to capitalize on North America's infrastructure expansion. The digital consolidation coincides with the recent opening of a 90,000-square-foot Calgary facility, complementing its 35,000-square-foot Arlington, Texas operation.

The strategic move addresses a critical gap in the electrical infrastructure market: the lack of single-source providers capable of handling complex projects from concept through decades of maintenance. By eliminating handoffs between design firms, fabricators, and field contractors, Rev reduces project timelines by up to 30%.

"We're solving the industry's biggest pain point, fragmentation," said Shawn Oldenburger, Principal and CEO of Rev Engineering. "Clients managing data centre buildouts or mining expansions shouldn't need five different vendors. We've built the capacity to handle everything internally, saving our customers time and money."

Capturing the Data Centre Wave



Rev's Arlington facility has emerged as a specialized hub for high-power computing infrastructure, while the Calgary operation extends these capabilities across Canada. The facilities share:

Advanced fabrication equipment for custom electrical assemblies

Testing capabilities for mission-critical systems

Direct coordination between engineering and production teams

Inventory management for long-term client maintenance

This infrastructure investment targets five high-growth sectors: oil and gas, mining, data centres, utilities, and commercial development. Each requires increasingly sophisticated electrical systems that traditional contractors struggle to deliver efficiently.

A Different Business Model

Rather than bidding on discrete projects, Rev maintains client relationships across decades, providing initial design, installation, and ongoing maintenance. This approach has proven particularly valuable in remote locations where service reliability is paramount.

The new website serves as both marketing platform and client portal, offering project tracking, technical documentation, and direct communication with engineering teams.

Visit revpowersolutions.com to explore capabilities and case studies.

About Rev Engineering Rev Engineering operates as a full-service electrical infrastructure company across North America, maintaining 125,000 square feet of manufacturing capacity split between Calgary and Arlington. The company specializes in complex power systems for industrial, technology, and utility applications.

SOURCE Rev Engineering

Media Contact: Shawn Oldenburger, Email: [email protected], Phone: 403-287-0156