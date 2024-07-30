REV CAPITAL STREAMLINES MARKET STRATEGY, REFINES PATH TO LEADERSHIP IN NORTH AMERICAN COMMERCIAL FINANCE SECTOR

TORONTO, July 30, 2024 /CNW/ - REV Capital launches a new market strategy focused on providing leading commercial finance solutions across North America, signaling a pivotal advancement for the company.

As part of the strategy, REV Capital also announces the transition of their US transportation portfolio to Love's Solutions, LLC d/b/a Love's Financial, the Oklahoma-based financial services division of Love's Travel Stops.

"In recent years, we have established ourselves as a flexible, creative, and reliable provider of working capital for companies in staffing, manufacturing, distribution, and environmental sectors. This transaction denotes our commitment to solidifying our position even further as a market leader in these spaces," says Loren Shifrin, CEO of REV Capital.

REV has been long recognized for their expertise in managing cashflow for a diverse range of clients. The company's inclusive approach, agility, and responsiveness has steered businesses through critical growth stages, establishing REV as a leading innovator in the industry. These foundational values have paved the way for the company's next phase of growth and development within high-potential markets, as described by Shifrin.

With over a decade of expertise in best-in-class freight factoring, Love's Solutions, LLC was a confident fit for REV's US transportation portfolio sale. "It was important that if we were to strategically exit a market, our impacted client base would be met with the same customer centric ethos. This is why we chose to engage with Love's," adds Shifrin.

"During a challenging freight market, this acquisition underscores Love's commitment to grow strategically as a leader in helping owner operators and fleets of any size grow their business," said Shane Wharton, Love's President. "These new clients can expect the same best-in-class customer service Love's existing customers have come to expect, with scalable funding to maximize growth and cash flow."

REV enters this era with a renewed commitment to optimize their service offerings. The recent addition of Paul DeLuca as Chief Growth Officer reinforces the company's commitment to pursuing targeted growth opportunities. "Since joining REV, I have been blown away by the effort put forth by the team to develop untapped markets demonstrating immense potential for growth and prosperity," says DeLuca. "I firmly believe this strategic decision will be instrumental in securing long-term success for REV Capital."

This news arrives shortly after REV's seventh anniversary, and two years after the company's full scale rebrand. Achieving record year-over-year growth since opening their doors, REV Capital's trajectory remains one to watch – with each stride reinforcing their dedication to tailoring exceptional financial solutions across the North American alternative-based financing landscape.

ABOUT REV CAPITAL

REV Capital is a rapidly growing financial factoring company and asset-based lender with multiple offices across North America. They are leading providers of trustworthy, transparent, and reliable cashflow solutions that provide clients with financial stability and opportunities for growth. For more information, visit www.revinc.com.

SOURCE REV Capital

Media Contact: Trishaala Ninan - Director of Marketing, REV Capital, [email protected]