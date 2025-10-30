Reuters launches "Pure News, Straight from the Source" brand campaign to reach consumers seeking accurate, unbiased news in an era of growing misinformation

Campaign serves to demonstrate Reuters unique position as the world's source for trusted news

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- Reuters today announced the launch of a new brand campaign in the U.S., "Pure News, Straight from the Source." The campaign underscores the importance of independent, agenda-free news in an environment rife with misinformation that can make it difficult to discern fact from fiction.

The "Pure News, Straight from the Source" campaign uses water as a metaphor: just as water can become unclear the further it gets from its origin, so too can information the further it gets from its source. It highlights Reuters unique position in reporting the world's news as it happens, from where it happens, with more than 2,600 journalists reporting from 200 locations around the world. Reuters global journalism is a trusted, unbiased source relied upon by thousands of news outlets, 50 million monthly digital users and hundreds of thousands of professionals via Thomson Reuters and LSEG products.

This campaign launches amid the escalating spread of misinformation and disinformation worldwide. According to the 2025 Reuters Institute Digital News Report, more than half of global respondents said they are worried about whether news they see online is real or fake. That concern is particularly high in the U.S., where nearly three-quarters (73%) of respondents share these worries. As an on‑the‑ground source for global news, Reuters is the place where readers know they are seeing information that is real and true.

The campaign centers on a film that dramatizes an alternate reality where the water everyone consumes is cloudy – a visual metaphor for the misinformation that a growing number of people are consuming and where it can be hard to tell what's real. A cacophonous soundtrack echoes the barrage of sources that consumers must navigate in search of reliable news.

The film combines cinematic craft, generative AI and original Reuters footage to create a striking visual narrative. Generative AI is deliberately employed to transform clear water into cloudy, demonstrating how this same technology can be used to create convincing but false imagery. This artistic choice reinforces why trusted, verified news sources like Reuters are more critical than ever.

An arresting moment occurs when the film switches to actual Reuters footage, shot in alignment with the Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. While generative AI is used artistically in the campaign, Reuters maintains strict editorial guidelines that prohibit the creation of photos and videos with generative AI in its news coverage, ensuring audiences can know that what they see from Reuters journalists is real, accurate and trustworthy.

The campaign, created by brandtech creative innovation company Gravity Road, launches today throughout the U.S. The film is directed by BAFTA nominated director Ivan Bird, who is renowned for his cinematography work on the iconic Guinness "Surfer" spot, repeatedly cited as one of the best advertisements ever made. Strawberry Frog serves as the media planning and buying agency.

"In an era of information overload and growing skepticism about media, Reuters stands as a beacon," said Paul Bascobert, President of Reuters. "Our mission has never been more critical – to deliver facts and rigorous analysis and to shed light on the truth without fear or favor. This campaign reinforces our position as one of the most trusted sources of information for nearly 175 years, assuring readers they are getting unbiased and accurate news when they subscribe to Reuters.com."

"Subscribing to Reuters.com provides a direct link to pure, trusted journalism," said Josh London, Head of Reuters Professional. "In a world craving certainty, we offer consumers access to facts, reported independently and accurately. For our subscribers, this isn't just a news service; it's a commitment to receiving unvarnished truth, empowering them with the trusted insights only Reuters can provide."

Gravity Road co-founder and CEO Mark Eaves says: "We scrutinise the sources of the food and drink we consume -- where we demand transparency, traceability and purity. So why should we be less concerned with the sources of the news we intake? As misinformation takes on ever more convincing forms through AI, this campaign reasserts Reuters primacy as part of a healthy news diet."

