Return-It launches Express & GO in Comox

COMOX, BC, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Good news for the town of Comox – recycling just got a whole lot easier! With extended hours and contactless service, residents can drop off refundable beverage containers at the new Return-It Express & GO recycling station located at John's Your Independent Grocer on 215C Port Augusta Street.

Installation of the Return-It Express & GO recycling station gives residents of Comox, British Columbia, access to a brand-new and easy way to recycle their empty beverage containers. This expansion of the Express & GO network is helping Return-It achieve its social purpose of existing to foster a world where nothing is waste.

"At Return-It, our goal is to make recycling as simple and convenient as possible for British Columbians, and our Express & GO station in Comox is the latest step towards that goal," said Cindy Coutts, President and CEO of Return-It. "We're thrilled to partner with the progressive and forward-thinking town of Comox, which was quick to secure a site for the station, to provide this easy-to-access solution for recycling beverage containers. This marks an exciting step for Return-It as we continue to expand our Express & GO network to other areas of Vancouver Island."

"Doing what you can at home to reduce, reuse, and recycle are simple actions that have a big and positive impact on the environment," said Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard. "Recycling is much easier when it is fast, convenient, and accessible, and I am so pleased that Comox residents will have an Express & GO location closer to home. Make sure you save your beverage containers!"

The Express & GO station operates using solar energy and is housed within a 20-foot repurposed shipping container, which is brightly coloured and easy to use. After creating a free Express account at express.return-it.ca , residents can bring their containers to the station in a sealed and clear bag, label each bag, and drop them off. Within 10 business days, refund amounts will be deposited into associated Express accounts, with a choice of receiving funds through Interac e-Transfer or cheque. Alternatively, refunds can be donated to registered local community groups or charitable organizations.

"We want to thank Return-It and the leadership at Comox Mall for working with us and quickly providing a solution to support beverage container drop-off and refunds without having to leave the town," said Nicole Minions, Mayor of Comox. "This new recycling station will support Comox with an interim solution while Encorp continues work on establishing a larger multi-material recycling depot."

Comox is the latest environmentally conscious community to join the network of 14 Express & GO locations including Tofino, Keremeos, Penticton, Kelowna, Quesnel, Hartland, McBride, and Coquitlam. Stations are also located on site at well-known institutions such as Simon Fraser University, University of British Columbia, and Big White Ski Resort, and retail outlets including Park Royal in North Vancouver, and North Vancouver Superstore, as well as North Shore Recycling.

David Coon, owner of the Comox Centre Mall noted the importance of collaboration in bringing the new recycling option to town. "The Comox Centre Mall Partnership Group and businesses are excited to be part of the co-operative effort by the Town of Comox and Return-It to offer the Express & Go recycling service to the residents of Comox," Coon stated.

How it works:

Create an online account by visiting express.return-it.ca. Then, simply bring your containers to the Express & GO recycling station at located at 215C Port Augusta Street in a sealed and clear bag of up to 90 L in capacity. Once on-site, you can print your bag label using the phone number used to sign up for Express. Once the label is on the bag, open the door following the instructions located on the door of the station, then, drop and go! We'll do the sorting, so there's no need to wait in line to have your containers counted. Your deposit refund will be automatically sent in 10 business days to your online Express account. Funds can be redeemed by Interac e-Transfer, cheque, or donated to a registered local charitable or community group. More information can be found at return-it.ca/express/expressandgo/.

Did you know?

Return-It leads the way in extended producer responsibility in Canada, having recycled over 1 billion containers in just 2021 alone. From aluminum cans to plastic bottles, drink boxes, gable tops, and bag-in-a-box, Return-It accepts a wide range of beverage containers. Last year, the company expanded its deposit system to include milk and plant-based beverages (such as oat, almond, and soy) in all forms, including cartons, jugs, metal, and glass containers.

About Return-It

Return-It is an industry owned, not-for-profit, product stewardship agency with beverage container management as its core business. Its mandate is to develop, manage and improve systems to recover used beverage packaging and end-of-life products from consumers to ensure they are properly recycled and diverted from the natural environment. This work includes the development and implementation of initiatives that provide new solutions to reduce waste. Visit Return-It.ca for more information.

