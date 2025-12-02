Retire Right™ Introduces New Program to Help Canadians 55+ Reduce Retirement Stress and Stay in Their Homes

BARRIE, ON, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Many Canadians aged 55 and older are feeling the pressure of rising living costs. Groceries, utilities, and medical expenses continue to increase, while savings and pensions struggle to keep pace. According to Statistics Canada, more than 1 in 4 seniors say they worry regularly about their monthly bills, even though homeowners aged 55+ hold more than $1 trillion in home equity. This gap is leaving many older adults unsure how to remain financially secure while staying in the homes they love.

To help close this gap, mortgage professional and former financial advisor Vince Savoia has launched the Retire Right™ Home Equity Program, a simple and educational resource designed to help seniors understand their home equity options without pressure or confusion. Canadians can learn more or book a conversation at https://www.retireright.ca .

The Retire Right™ program helps older Canadians explore four main choices often used for retirement planning:

Home Equity Line of Credit for Seniors who want flexible access to funds. Refinancing to lower monthly payments and reduce financial stress. Reverse Mortgages that remove the need for monthly mortgage payments. Downsizing for retirement planning when a fresh start may offer more freedom.

These options are explained in plain language with real-life examples, making it easier for seniors and families to compare what might be right for them. The goal is to reduce fear, increase confidence, and help people make informed decisions.

A Supportive Approach to Retirement Planning

"As someone who has helped retirees for many years, I've seen how hard it can be to make big financial decisions," says Vince Savoia , Founder of Retire Right™. "This program gives seniors and their families clear steps, supportive conversations, and safe options. Our goal is simple: to help Canadians stay in their homes longer, reduce retirement stress, and feel more in control of their future."

The program encourages older adults to look at their cash flow, learn how each option works, speak openly with family, and ask questions early. It also provides guidance on how these tools work alongside government benefits like OAS, CPP, and GIS.

The Retire Right Home Equity Guide is also available for free download at RetireRight.ca to help seniors and families learn about their options at their own pace.

About Retire Right™

The Retire Right Home Equity Program helps Canadians 55+ understand safe ways to use their home's value to improve financial stability. The program was created by Vince Savoia, MSM, EPC , an Elder Planning Counselor, a Reverse Mortgage Specialist and Level 2 Mortgage Agent with Invis Inc. (FSRA #10801) . Learn more at https://www.retireright.ca .

SOURCE Retire Right Home Equity Program

Media Contact: Vince Savoia, MSM, EPC Retire Right™ Home Equity Program 📞 416-427-4391 📧 [email protected] 🌐 https://www.retireright.ca