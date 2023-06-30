Results of the Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (Frankfurt: FR4N) (OTCQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results of the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 30, 2023 (the "Meeting") and announces that all matters set out in the Management Information Circular dated May 16, 2023 (the "Circular") were approved by the shareholders of the Company. A total of 74,840,493 shares were voted representing approximately 17.84% of the outstanding shares of the Company.

The following nine nominees were elected as directors of Freegold. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee # of Votes

For % of Votes

For # of Votes

Withheld % of Votes Withheld Ron Ewing 73,237,797 98.65 1,002,694 1.35 Kristina Walcott 72,096,775 97.11 2,143,716 2.89 Alvin Jackson 72,969,293 98.29 1,271,198 1.71 David Knight 57,848,875 77.92 16,391,616 22.08 Garnet Dawson 58,840,992 79.26 15,399,499 20.74 Glen Dickson 58,304,455 78.53 15,936,036 21.47 Reagan Glazier 59,576,855 80.25 14,663,636 19.75 Maurice Tagami 74,120,365 99.84 120,126 0.16 Vivienne Artz 72,575,880 97.76 1,664,611 2.24



At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders also approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Circular, which is filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX listed company focused on exploration in Alaska and holds through leases the Golden Summit Gold Project, near Fairbanks, as well as the Shorty Creek Copper –Gold Project near Livengood. Drilling remains ongoing at Golden Summit.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including without limitation statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include without limitation the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2022 filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations.

For further information: Kristina Walcott-President and CEO, Telephone: 1.604.662.7307, [email protected]