RESTORE: The Foundation for Reconstructive Surgery 15th Anniversary Fundraiser Dinner Gala

Celebrating 15 years of FREE Reconstructive Surgeries Around the Globe

The most beautiful and kind faces in Hollywood and dignitaries from around the world will come out to celebrate a good cause; the 15th Anniversary RESTORE Fundraiser Dinner Gala is presented by Avi Sivan Abraham Foundation (ASAF), a philanthropic organization based in Cameroon. This magnificent event is hosted by award-winning Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon, Humanitarian, Philanthropist, and Global Health Strategist, Dr. Michael K. Obeng, on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at The Beverly Hilton hotel, 9876 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90210. The Red Carpet event starts at 5 pm and concludes at 10 pm with a spectacular after-party to follow.

Funds raised at this event will help the RESTORE foundation to continue its great works by providing free reconstructive surgery locally and around the globe.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 21, 2023 /CNW/ -- RESTORE presents its 15th ANNIVERSARY FUNDRAISER DINNER GALA in support of those in need of reconstructive surgery who are unable to afford it and in communities without plastic surgeons. The event is on March 25, 2023, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills.

Guests can purchase tickets by visiting: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/restore-worldwide-15th-anniversary-benefit-fundraiser-dinner-gala-tickets-441854106527

15th Anniversary Fundraiser Dinner Gala Event Powered by HAPAWARDS Hollywood Live

Any interested patrons can come on board as sponsors by contacting [email protected].

Donations can be made by visiting RESTORE's website, www.RESTOREWorldwide.org.

Guests can expect to be a part of an evening that will feel like a true night of hope for those in need. This year's event will be hosted by comedian, actor, and director, Chris Spencer and actress, supermodel, and entrepreneur, Eva Marcille. RESTORE volunteers and patrons who have made a significant contribution over the years will be honored on this special evening. RESTORE 'Patients of Courage' will be presented.

The musical performances include Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter, Meaku, Ukrainian native opera singer, Valerie Levinsky, Ghanaian Award-winning Highlife Artist, Bisa Kdei, Trace Austin and a SURPRISE PERFORMER.

ACCA Art Gallery from Beverly Hills has partnered with RESTORE to auction off art pieces from some of the most sought-after artists of our times; Billy Morrison, Trew Love, Gil Tepper, Chris Brown, and Brayden Bugazzi to name a few. Memorabilia from the likes of the late Kobe Bryant and Muhammed Ali, LeBron James, Adele, and Willie Gault to name a few will be on display.

To commemorate this historic and momentous occasion, ACCA has published a special edition of it's prestigious magazine, The Journal, to showcase RESTORE's journey over the last 15 years. Included here is the link, https://indd.adobe.com/view/89d830bd-7b0e-4132-afbf-64f3ae5ad48a

This event will be telecasted and livestream by KNEKT TV and can be viewed via www.KNEKT.tv

Invited guests include His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (President of Ghana), Congresswoman Maxine Waters (Los Angeles), Mayor Karen Bass (Los Angeles), Mayor Lili Bosse (Beverly Hills), Mayor London Breed (San Francisco), Mr. Quincy Jones, Magic Johnson, Willie Gault, Jamie Foxx, Chris Brown, Kofi Siriboe, Tiffany Haddish, Metta World Peace, Akon, Wolfgang Puck, Eric Benét, John Salley, Vivica A. Fox, Toccara Jones (America's Next Top Model), Randy Jackson (American Idol), Genevieve Morton (Sports Illustrated model), Jarrod Bunch (former NFL player), Eden Sassoon (Beverly Hills Housewives), Snoop Dogg, Kyle Arrington (Former NFL sports icon), Cynthia Bailey (Former Atlanta Housewives / Supermodel / Actress), Trace Austin (Recording artist), Amira-Dior Traynham -Artis (Teen shoe designer featured in the Oscars gifting suite), Kym Whitley (Comedian and Actress), Shahla Dorriz (International Couture Designer) and many more.

About RESTORE Worldwide, Inc.: The Foundation for Reconstructive Surgery

RESTORE is an acronym that stands for Restoring Emotional Stability Through Outstanding Reconstructive Efforts. It is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit medical service organization in the United States of America that provides free reconstructive surgeries and related medical services to children and adults with disfiguring deformities from birth, accidents, and diseases involving not only the head and neck region, but also the trunk, breasts, extremities, and genitalia.

It was founded in 2008 by Ghanaian American Harvard-trained plastic surgeon, humanitarian, and global health strategist, Dr. Michael K. Obeng. He is the Director of MiKO Plastic Surgery and MiKO Surgery Center in Beverly Hills, California.

As part of its mission, RESTORE also educates and trains local medical professionals on the latest techniques and safety measures in plastic and reconstructive surgery, effecting change long after the RESTORE team leaves these communities.

In October 2022, the team performed an unprecedented 173 operations (surgeries) at the Ho Teaching Hospital in Ghana in five working days.

To date, RESTORE has been to over 9 different countries on 3 continents and has performed over 1,600 FREE reconstructive surgeries. A monetary value in excess of 80 million USD.

This year RESTORE is slated to visit Cameroon in May, Gabon in June, Ghana in October, and Senegal in December and plans to perform over 400 surgeries.

About Avi Sivan Abraham Foundation (ASAF)

Avi Sivan Abraham Foundation (ASAF) was founded by Eran MOAS in 2009. As a charity and social work organization based in Cameroon, ASAF specializes in supporting children with special needs and orphanages. Throughout the years, ASAF has been assisting and partnering up with several local and international organizations from performing reconstructive surgeries with RESTORE to building specialized facilities for children with autism. ASAF also supervises children whose parents have been incarcerated as well as providing education and long term social reintegration to children with handicaps. ASAF has established itself as a philanthropic institution in Cameroon.

SOURCE RESTORE Worldwide, Inc.

For further information: Lawrence Phillips, LP PR Special Events - Productions, [email protected], (323)-598-4396; Keri Ann Kimball, K-Star PR, k-starpr.com, [email protected]