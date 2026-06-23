Restaurant Brands International to Report Second Quarter 2026 Results on August 6, 2026

MIAMI, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") (NYSE: QSR) (TSX: QSR) (TSX: QSP) will release its second quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, August 6, 2026, and will host an investor conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The earnings call will be webcast on the company's investor relations website (https://rbi.com/investors) and a replay will be available for a limited time following the release. Investors may also access the conference call via the following dial-in numbers: 1 (833) 461-5787 for U.S. callers, 1 (365) 657-4084 for Canadian callers, and 1 (206) 407-3770 for callers from other countries. For all dial-in numbers please use the following access code: 686849151.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with nearly $48 billion in annual system-wide sales and roughly 33,000 restaurants in more than 120 countries and territories. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, POPEYES®, and FIREHOUSE SUBS®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for decades. Through its Restaurant Brands for Good framework, RBI is improving sustainable outcomes related to its food, the planet, and people and communities.

SOURCE Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Contacts: Investors: [email protected]; Media: [email protected]