RBI announces system-wide sales growth of nearly 9% and continued restaurant expansion around the world

BURGER KING® achieves its highest quarterly comparable sales growth since 2015

POPEYES® records one of its strongest comparable sales growth results in nearly two decades

RBI refinances existing $1,250 million 1st Lien Notes due 2022, generating significant interest savings

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX/NYSE: QSR,TSX: QSP) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Jose Cil, Chief Executive Officer of Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") commented, "During the third quarter, we grew system-wide sales nearly 9% through a combination of strong global comparable sales growth and restaurant expansion. At Burger King, we continue to see exciting growth around the world, with our system-wide sales increasing approximately 15% internationally for the quarter and the successful launch of our Impossible Whopper driving 5% comparable sales growth in the US, our strongest level since 2015. Popeyes had one of its best quarters in nearly two decades, achieving comparable sales growth of more than 10% in the US. At Tim Hortons, although we had a challenging quarter, we remain confident in the pillars of our Winning Together Plan and are excited about the long-term growth prospects of the Tims brand and business in Canada."



Consolidated Operational Highlights Three Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

(Unaudited)











System-wide Sales Growth









TH

(0.1)%



2.8% BK

10.7%



7.8% PLK

15.6%



7.9% Consolidated

8.9%



6.7% System-wide Sales (in US$ millions)









TH $ 1,774

$ 1,793 BK $ 6,010

$ 5,544 PLK $ 1,103

$ 956 Consolidated $ 8,887

$ 8,293 Net Restaurant Growth









TH

1.7%



2.7% BK

5.8%



6.1% PLK

5.6%



7.6% Consolidated

5.0%



5.6% System Restaurant Count at Period End









TH

4,887



4,805 BK

18,232



17,239 PLK

3,192



3,022 Consolidated

26,311



25,066 Comparable Sales









TH

(1.4)%



0.6% BK

4.8%



1.0% PLK

9.7%



0.5%



Note: System-wide sales growth and comparable sales are calculated on a constant currency basis and include sales at franchise restaurants and company-owned restaurants. System-wide sales are driven by sales at franchise restaurants, as approximately 100% of current restaurants are franchised. We do not record franchise sales as revenues; however, our franchise revenues include royalties based on a percentage of franchise sales.

Consolidated Financial Highlights







Three Months Ended September 30, (in US$ millions, except per share data) 2019

2018

(Unaudited) Total Revenues $ 1,458



$ 1,375 Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders and Noncontrolling Interests $ 351



$ 250 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.75



$ 0.53











TH Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 301



$ 299 BK Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 254



$ 231 PLK Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 47



$ 41 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 602



$ 571











Adjusted Net Income(2) $ 337



$ 297 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share(2) $ 0.72



$ 0.63



















As of September 30,

2019

2018

(Unaudited) LTM Free Cash Flow(2) $ 1,338



$ 1,147 Net Debt $ 11,023



$ 11,093 Net Leverage(2)

4.9x





5.0x

(1) TH Adjusted EBITDA, BK Adjusted EBITDA and PLK Adjusted EBITDA are our measures of segment profitability. (2) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, LTM Free Cash Flow, and Net Leverage are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further detail.

Effective January 1, 2019, we adopted the new lease accounting standard ("New Standard"). Our consolidated financial statements for 2019 reflect the application of the New Standard, while our consolidated financial statements for 2018 were prepared under the guidance of the previously applicable lease accounting standard ("Previous Standard").

The year-over-year change in Total Revenues on a GAAP basis was primarily driven by system-wide sales growth, the impact of the New Standard on franchise and property revenues and an increase in supply chain sales, which include sales of products, supplies and restaurant equipment, as well as sales to retailers, partially offset by FX movements.

The increase in Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders and Noncontrolling Interests for the third quarter was primarily driven by growth in segment income, the change in other operating expenses (income), net (driven by FX) and a decrease in income tax expense.

The year-over year change in Adjusted EBITDA on an organic basis was primarily driven by system-wide sales growth.

TH Segment Results



Three Months Ended September 30, (in US$ millions) 2019

2018

(Unaudited) System-wide Sales Growth

(0.1)%



2.8% System-wide Sales $ 1,774

$ 1,793 Comparable Sales

(1.4)%



0.6%











Net Restaurant Growth

1.7%



2.7% System Restaurant Count at Period End

4,887



4,805











Sales $ 584

$ 571 Franchise and Property Revenues $ 297

$ 283 Total Revenues $ 881

$ 854











Cost of Sales $ 441

$ 437 Franchise and Property Expenses $ 91

$ 72 Segment SG&A $ 77

$ 76 Segment Depreciation and Amortization $ 28

$ 26 Adjusted EBITDA(1)(3) $ 301

$ 299





(3) TH Adjusted EBITDA includes $3 million and $4 million of cash distributions received from equity method investments for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

For the third quarter of 2019, system-wide sales growth was primarily driven by comparable sales of (1.4)%, including Canada comparable sales of (1.2)%, partially offset by net restaurant growth of 1.7%.

The year-over-year change in Total Revenues on a GAAP basis was primarily driven by the impact of the New Standard on franchise and property revenues and supply chain sales, partially offset by FX movements. On an organic basis, the year-over-year change in Total Revenues was primarily driven by supply chain sales.

The year-over-year change in Adjusted EBITDA on a GAAP and on an organic basis was primarily driven by supply chain sales. This is primarily offset by FX movements on a GAAP basis.

BK Segment Results





Three Months Ended September 30, (in US$ millions)

2019

2018



(Unaudited) System-wide Sales Growth



10.7%



7.8% System-wide Sales

$ 6,010

$ 5,544 Comparable Sales



4.8%



1.0%













Net Restaurant Growth



5.8%



6.1% System Restaurant Count at Period End



18,232



17,239













Sales

$ 19

$ 18 Franchise and Property Revenues

$ 438

$ 398 Total Revenues

$ 457

$ 416













Cost of Sales



18

$ 17 Franchise and Property Expenses

$ 39

$ 33 Segment SG&A

$ 159

$ 147 Segment Depreciation and Amortization

$ 12

$ 12 Adjusted EBITDA(1)(4)

$ 254

$ 231















(4) No cash distributions were received from equity method investments for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018.

For the third quarter of 2019, system-wide sales growth was driven by net restaurant growth of 5.8% as well as comparable sales of 4.8%, including US comparable sales of 5.0%.

The year-over-year change in Total Revenues on a GAAP basis was primarily driven by system-wide sales growth and the impact of the New Standard on franchise and property revenues, partially offset by FX movements. On an organic basis, the year-over-year change in Total Revenues was primarily driven by system-wide sales growth.

The year-over-year change in Adjusted EBITDA on a GAAP and on an organic basis was primarily driven by system-wide sales growth. This is partially offset by FX movements on a GAAP basis.

PLK Segment Results





Three Months Ended September 30, (in US$ millions)

2019

2018



(Unaudited) System-wide Sales Growth



15.6%



7.9% System-wide Sales

$ 1,103

$ 956 Comparable Sales



9.7%



0.5%













Net Restaurant Growth



5.6%



7.6% System Restaurant Count at Period End



3,192



3,022













Sales

$ 21

$ 20 Franchise and Property Revenues

$ 99

$ 85 Total Revenues

$ 120

$ 105













Cost of Sales

$ 16

$ 16 Franchise and Property Expenses

$ 3

$ 2 Segment SG&A

$ 56

$ 48 Segment Depreciation and Amortization

$ 2

$ 3 Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 47

$ 41

For the third quarter of 2019, system-wide sales growth was driven by net restaurant growth of 5.6% as well as comparable sales of 9.7%, including US comparable sales of 10.2%.

The year-over-year change in Total Revenues on a GAAP and on an organic basis was primarily driven by system-wide sales growth.

The year-over-year change in Adjusted EBITDA on a GAAP and on an organic basis was primarily driven by system-wide sales growth, partially offset by higher SG&A.

Cash and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2019, total debt was $12.8 billion, net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents of $1.7 billion) was $11.0 billion, and net leverage was 4.9x. Our cash and cash equivalents reflects approximately $750 million of proceeds from our September 2019 issuance of 3.875% Senior Notes due 2028 and a $235 million voluntary prepayment of our Term Loan B. Following quarter end, we used these proceeds in conjunction with a portion of the proceeds from the previously announced $750 million New Term Loan Facility to redeem our $1,250 million 4.625% Senior Notes due 2022.

The RBI Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.50 per common share and partnership exchangeable unit of Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership for the fourth quarter of 2019. The dividend will be payable on January 3, 2020 to shareholders and unitholders of record at the close of business on December 17, 2019.

Investor Conference Call

We will host an investor conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, October 28, 2019, to review financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. The earnings call will be broadcast live via our investor relations website at http://investor.rbi.com and a replay will be available for 30 days following the release. The dial-in number is (877) 317-6711 for U.S. callers, (866) 450-4696 for Canadian callers, and (412) 317-5475 for callers from other countries.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with more than $33 billion in system-wide sales and over 26,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. RBI owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands - TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, and POPEYES®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for over 45 years.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, which reflect management's current beliefs and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include statements about our expectations regarding our Winning Together Plan and long-term growth prospects. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from RBI's expectations are detailed in filings of RBI with the Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities, such as its annual and quarterly reports and current reports on Form 8-K, and include the following: risks related to RBI's ability to successfully implement its domestic and international growth strategy and risks related to its international operations; risks related to RBI's ability to compete domestically and internationally in an intensely competitive industry; risks related to technology; and changes in applicable tax laws or interpretations thereof. Other than as required under U.S. federal securities laws or Canadian securities laws, we do not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or circumstances, change in expectations or otherwise.

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:



















Sales $ 624

$ 609

$ 1,735

$ 1,743 Franchise and property revenues

834



766



2,389



2,229 Total revenues

1,458



1,375



4,124



3,972 Operating costs and expenses:





















Cost of sales

475



470



1,334



1,348 Franchise and property expenses

133



107



401



314 Selling, general and administrative expenses

320



298



948



917 (Income) loss from equity method investments

(11)



(4)



(11)



(17) Other operating expenses (income), net

(30)



26



(44)



9 Total operating costs and expenses

887



897



2,628



2,571 Income from operations

571



478



1,496



1,401 Interest expense, net

137



135



406



405 Loss on early extinguishment of debt

4



—



4



— Income before income taxes

430



343



1,086



996 Income tax expense

79



93



232



153 Net income

351



250



854



843 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

150



116



376



394 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 201

$ 134

$ 478

$ 449 Earnings per common share





















Basic $ 0.76

$ 0.53

$ 1.85

$ 1.81 Diluted $ 0.75

$ 0.53

$ 1.82

$ 1.78 Weighted average shares outstanding





















Basic

267



251



258



249 Diluted

470



475



469



474 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.50

$ 0.45

$ 1.50

$ 1.35

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions of U.S. dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)



As of

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,732

$ 913 Accounts and notes receivable, net of allowance of $16 and $14, respectively 472

452 Inventories, net 83

75 Prepaids and other current assets 86

60 Total current assets 2,373

1,500 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of

$709 and $704, respectively 1,981

1,996 Operating lease assets, net 1,147

— Intangible assets, net 10,439

10,463 Goodwill 5,579

5,486 Net investment in property leased to franchisees 47

54 Other assets, net 683

642 Total assets $ 22,249

$ 20,141 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts and drafts payable $ 510

$ 513 Other accrued liabilities 797

637 Gift card liability 94

167 Current portion of long term debt and finance leases 776

91 Total current liabilities 2,177

1,408 Term debt, net of current portion 11,568

11,823 Finance leases, net of current portion 279

226 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,055

— Other liabilities, net 1,598

1,547 Deferred income taxes, net 1,509

1,519 Total liabilities 18,186

16,523 Shareholders' equity:













Common shares, no par value; unlimited shares authorized at September

30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; 298,095,767 shares issued and

outstanding at September 30, 2019; 251,532,493 shares issued and

outstanding at December 31, 2018 2,460

1,737 Retained earnings 762

674 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (864)

(800) Total Restaurant Brands International Inc. shareholders' equity 2,358

1,611 Noncontrolling interests 1,705

2,007 Total shareholders' equity 4,063

3,618 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 22,249

$ 20,141

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In millions of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 854

$ 843 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization 139



138 Non-cash loss on early extinguishment of debt 4



— Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt issuance discount 22



22 (Income) loss from equity method investments (11)



(17) (Gain) loss on remeasurement of foreign denominated transactions (38)



(19) Net (gains) losses on derivatives (43)



(24) Share-based compensation expense 56



39 Deferred income taxes (16)



6 Other 1



11 Changes in current assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and dispositions:





Accounts and notes receivable (7)



(1) Inventories and prepaids and other current assets (34)



(16) Accounts and drafts payable (15)



(24) Other accrued liabilities and gift card liability (85)



(284) Tenant inducements paid to franchisees (13)



(25) Other long-term assets and liabilities 97



24 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 911



673 Cash flows from investing activities:





Payments for property and equipment (32)



(53) Net proceeds from disposal of assets, restaurant closures, and refranchisings 22



2 Settlement/sale of derivatives, net 17



11 Other investing activities, net —



12 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities 7



(28) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 750



— Repayments of long-term debt and finance leases (290)



(66) Payment of financing costs (13)



— Payment of dividends on common shares and distributions on Partnership

exchangeable units (669)



(517) Payments in connection with redemption of preferred shares —



(60) Proceeds from stock option exercises 99



53 Proceeds from derivatives 17



— Other financing activities, net —



1 Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities (106)



(589) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 7



(10) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 819



46 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 913



1,097 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,732

$ 1,143 Supplemental cash flow disclosures:







Interest paid $ 433

$ 411 Income taxes paid $ 171

$ 374

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Key Operating Metrics

We evaluate our restaurants and assess our business based on the following operating metrics.

System-wide sales growth refers to the percentage change in sales at all franchise and company-owned restaurants in one period from the same period in the prior year. Comparable sales refers to the percentage change in restaurant sales in one period from the same prior year period for restaurants that have been open for 13 months or longer for TH and BK and 17 months or longer for PLK. System-wide sales growth and comparable sales are measured on a constant currency basis, which means that results exclude the effect of foreign currency translation and are calculated by translating prior year results at current year monthly average exchange rates. We analyze key operating metrics on a constant currency basis as this helps identify underlying business trends, without distortion from the effects of currency movements.

System-wide sales represent sales at all franchise restaurants and company-owned restaurants. We do not record franchise sales as revenues; however, our franchise revenues include royalties based on a percentage of franchise sales.

Net restaurant growth refers to the net increase in restaurant count (openings, net of closures) over a trailing twelve month period, divided by the restaurant count at the beginning of the trailing twelve month period.



Three Months Ended September 30, KPIs by Market 2019

2018

(Unaudited) System-wide Sales Growth







TH - Canada (0.1)%



2.9% TH - Rest of World (0.3)%



1.7% TH - Global (0.1)%



2.8%









BK - US 6.1%



1.3% BK - Rest of World 14.6%



13.9% BK - Global 10.7%



7.8%









PLK - US 15.2%



5.9% PLK - Rest of World 17.8%



22.6% PLK - Global 15.6%



7.9%









System-wide Sales (in US$ millions)







TH - Canada $ 1,559

$ 1,577 TH - Rest of World $ 215

$ 216 TH - Global $ 1,774

$ 1,793









BK - US $ 2,673

$ 2,520 BK - Rest of World $ 3,337

$ 3,024 BK - Global $ 6,010

$ 5,544









PLK - US $ 950

$ 824 PLK - Rest of World $ 153

$ 132 PLK - Global $ 1,103

$ 956









Comparable Sales







TH - Canada (1.2)%



0.9% TH - Rest of World (2.7)%



(1.9)% TH - Global (1.4)%



0.6%









BK - US 5.0%



(0.7)% BK - Rest of World 4.7%



2.5% BK - Global 4.8%



1.0%









PLK - US 10.2%



(0.2)% PLK - Rest of World 6.3%



5.4% PLK - Global 9.7%



0.5%



As of September 30, KPIs by Market 2019

2018

(Unaudited) Net Restaurant Growth





TH - Canada 1.2%

2.2% TH - Rest of World 4.1%

5.0% TH - Global 1.7%

2.7%







BK - US 0.8%

1.3% BK - Rest of World 9.3%

9.8% BK - Global 5.8%

6.1%







PLK - US 5.1%

6.7% PLK - Rest of World 7.1%

10.6% PLK - Global 5.6%

7.6%







Restaurant Count





TH - Canada 3,991

3,944 TH - Rest of World 896

861 TH - Global 4,887

4,805







BK - US 7,298

7,239 BK - Rest of World 10,934

10,000 BK - Global 18,232

17,239







PLK - US 2,411

2,293 PLK - Rest of World 781

729 PLK - Global 3,192

3,022

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Disclosure

(Unaudited)

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in US$ millions) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Segment SG&A TH(1) $ 77

$ 76

$ 236

$ 238 Segment SG&A BK(1) 159

147

449

433 Segment SG&A PLK(1) 56

48

159

141 Share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation

expense 18

13

62

44 Depreciation and amortization(2) 5

5

14

16 PLK Transaction costs —

—

—

10 Corporate restructuring and tax advisory fees 5

5

22

19 Office centralization and relocation costs —

4

6

16 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 320

$ 298

$ 948

$ 917





(1) Segment SG&A includes segment selling expenses, including advertising fund expenses, and segment general and administrative expenses and excludes share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, PLK transaction costs, corporate restructuring and tax advisory fees, and office centralization and relocation costs. (2) Segment depreciation and amortization reflects depreciation and amortization included in the respective segment cost of sales and the respective segment franchise and property expenses. Depreciation and amortization included in selling, general and administrative expenses reflects all other depreciation and amortization.

Other Operating Expenses (Income), net



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in US$ millions) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Net losses (gains) on disposal of assets, restaurant closures, and

refranchisings(3) $ 6

$ 7

$ (1)

$ 17 Litigation settlement (gains) and reserves, net 1

5

1

(1) Net losses (gains) on foreign exchange(4) (35)

(3)

(38)

(19) Other, net (2)

17

(6)

12 Other operating expenses (income), net $ (30)

$ 26

$ (44)

$ 9





(3) Net losses (gains) on disposal of assets, restaurant closures, and refranchisings represent sales of properties and other costs related to restaurant closures and refranchisings. (4) Net losses (gains) on foreign exchange is primarily related to revaluation of foreign denominated assets and liabilities.

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Below, we define the non-GAAP financial measures, provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), and discuss the reasons why we believe this information is useful to management and may be useful to investors. These measures do not have standardized meanings under GAAP and may differ from similarly captioned measures of other companies in our industry.

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, RBI reports the following non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, LTM Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share ("Adjusted Diluted EPS"), Organic revenue growth, Organic Adjusted EBITDA growth, Free Cash Flow and Net Leverage. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in assessing our operating performance or liquidity, as it provides them with the same tools that management uses to evaluate our performance and is responsive to questions we receive from both investors and analysts. By disclosing these non-GAAP measures, we intend to provide investors with a consistent comparison of our operating results and trends for the periods presented.

EBITDA is defined as earnings (net income or loss) before interest expense, net, (gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt, income tax (benefit) expense, and depreciation and amortization and is used by management to measure operating performance of the business. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding the non-cash impact of share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense and (income) loss from equity method investments, net of cash distributions received from equity method investments, as well as other operating expenses (income), net. Other specifically identified costs associated with non-recurring projects are also excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, including PLK transaction costs associated with the acquisition of Popeyes, corporate restructuring and tax advisory fees, and office centralization and relocation costs. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to measure operating performance of the business, excluding these non-cash and other specifically identified items that management believes are not relevant to management's assessment of operating performance or the performance of an acquired business. Adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, also represents our measure of segment income for each of our three operating segments.

LTM Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve month period to the date reported. LTM Adjusted EBITDA as of September 30, 2019 is the sum of the Adjusted EBITDA for the quarters ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, while LTM Adjusted EBITDA as of September 30, 2018 is the sum of the Adjusted EBITDA for the quarters ended September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA for each of those quarters were included in our press release attached as Exhibit 99 to our Form 8-Ks filed with the SEC on August 2, 2019, April 29, 2019, February 11, 2019, October 23, 2018.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income excluding (i) franchise agreement amortization, which is a non-cash expense arising as a result of acquisition accounting that may hinder the comparability of our operating results to our industry peers, (ii) amortization of deferred financing costs and debt issuance discount, a non-cash component of interest expense, and interest expense and (gains) losses on early extinguishment of debt, which represents non-cash interest expense related to losses reclassified from accumulated comprehensive income (loss) into interest expense in connection with interest rate swaps settled in May 2015 and non-cash charges that vary by the timing, terms and size of debt financing transactions, (iii) (income) loss from equity method investments, net of cash distributions received from equity method investments, (iv) other operating expenses (income), net, and (v) other specifically identified costs associated with non-recurring projects.

Adjusted Diluted EPS is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by the weighted average diluted shares outstanding of RBI during the reporting period. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS are used by management to evaluate the operating performance of the business, excluding certain non-cash and other specifically identified items that management believes are not relevant to management's assessment of operating performance or the performance of an acquired business.

Net Leverage is defined as net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) divided by Adjusted EBITDA. Net Leverage is a performance measure that we believe provides investors a more complete understanding of our leverage position and borrowing capacity after factoring in cash and cash equivalents that eventually could be used to repay outstanding debt.

Revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA growth, on an organic basis, are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of FX movements. Management believes that organic growth is an important metric for measuring the operating performance of our business as it helps identify underlying business trends, without distortion from the effects of FX movements. We calculate the impact of FX movements by translating prior year results at current year monthly average exchange rates. Additionally, for comparability purposes, we are calculating organic growth under Previous Standard for both periods presented.

Free Cash Flow is the total of Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities minus Payments for property and equipment. Free Cash Flow is a liquidity measure used by management as one factor in determining the amount of cash that is available for working capital needs or other uses of cash, however, it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures. Commencing in the first quarter of 2019, we changed our calculation of Free Cash Flow to be defined as Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities minus Payments for property and equipment, as management believes that the other components of Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities that were previously included in the definition (such as restaurant closures/refranchisings and settlement of derivatives) are not core to the business and are subject to significant quarterly fluctuations.

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Organic Growth in Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

(Unaudited)