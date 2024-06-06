Restaurant Brands International Inc. Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) ("RBI") today announced the results of the vote on the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 6, 2024.

The total number of eligible votes represented in person or by proxy at the meeting was 402,555,067 representing 89.5% of all eligible votes.

RBI's proxy circular provided for ten nominees to the Board of Directors. The ten individuals nominated by the Board of Directors for election as directors of RBI were elected, each to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their respective successors are elected or appointed. Each nominee was an incumbent director.

The votes cast with respect to each nominee were as follows:

Director Nominee Votes For % Votes Against % Alexandre Behring 367,429,515 92.68 27,647,362 6.97 Maximilien de Limburg Stirum 394,653,046 99.55 1,741,612 0.44 J. Patrick Doyle 389,749,683 98.31 6,574,552 1.66 Cristina Farjallat 382,281,092 96.43 13,931,373 3.51 Jordana Fribourg 377,375,177 95.19 18,479,165 4.66 Ali Hedayat 384,881,529 97.08 11,488,584 2.90 Marc Lemann 377,708,464 95.27 18,087,227 4.56 Jason Melbourne 380,554,054 95.99 15,654,327 3.95 Daniel S. Schwartz 394,911,858 99.61 1,476,602 0.37 Thecla Sweeney 394,059,000 99.40 2,314,163 0.58

Final voting results on all matters at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with over $40 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 30,000 restaurants in more than 120 countries and territories. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, POPEYES®, and FIREHOUSE SUBS®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for decades. Through its Restaurant Brands for Good framework, RBI is improving sustainable outcomes related to its food, the planet, and people and communities. To learn more about RBI, please visit the company's website at www.rbi.com.

