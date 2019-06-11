Restaurant Brands International Inc. Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX/NYSE: QSR) ("RBI") today announced the results of the vote on the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 11, 2019.

The total number of eligible votes represented in person or by proxy at the meeting was 382,508,368 representing 82.92% of all eligible votes.

RBI's proxy circular provided for twelve nominees to the Board of Directors. The twelve individuals nominated by the Board of Directors for election as directors of RBI were elected, each to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their respective successors are elected or appointed. Each nominee was an incumbent director.

The votes cast with respect to each nominee were as follows:

Director Nominee

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

Alexandre Behring

343,855,806

92.57%

27,597,634

7.43%

Marc Caira

370,430,692

99.72%

1,022,756

0.28%

João M. Castro-Neves

370,794,144

99.82%

659,304

0.18%

Martin E. Franklin

302,172,248

81.35%

69,281,200

18.65%

Paul J. Fribourg

302,550,815

81.45%

68,902,625

18.55%

Neil Golden

370,794,487

99.82%

658,961

0.18%

Ali Hedayat

303,084,009

81.59%

68,369,439

18.41%

Golnar Khosrowshahi

367,481,755

98.93%

3,971,693

1.07%

Daniel S. Schwartz

370,374,791

99.71%

1,078,657

0.29%

Carlos Alberto Sicupira

358,786,558

96.59%

12,666,890

3.41%

Roberto Moses Thompson Motta

358,683,881

96.56%

12,769,567

3.44%

Alexandre Van Damme

364,384,105

98.10%

7,069,343

1.90%

Final voting results on all matters at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with more than ~$32 billion in system-wide sales and ~26,000 restaurants in over 100 countries and U.S. territories. RBI owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, and POPEYES®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for over 40 years. To learn more about RBI, please visit the company's website at www.rbi.com.

For further information: Contacts: Investors: investor@rbi.com; Media: media@rbi.com

