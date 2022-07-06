Respondent withdraws application for review of MFDA Hearing Panel decision in the matter of Lucillia Tan

TORONTO, July 6, 2022 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Pacific Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") issued its Reasons for Decision on March 24, 2022, in connection with a disciplinary proceeding held by electronic hearing on October 4, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia in respect of Lucillia Sok Cheng Tan. A copy of the Reasons for Decision is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca.

As previously announced, Ms. Tan applied to the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") for a Hearing and Review of the MFDA Hearing Panel's decision. On July 5, 2022, Ms. Tan withdrew her application.

Further details in this matter will be made available on the BCSC website.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest.

