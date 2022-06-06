Respondent applies for review of MFDA Hearing Panel decision in the matter of Paul Dwyer

TORONTO, June 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") commenced a disciplinary proceeding in respect of Paul Anthony Dwyer (the "Respondent") by Notice of Hearing dated August 20, 2020 ("Notice of Hearing").

As previously announced, the sanctions phase in this proceeding took place electronically by videoconference on March 3, 2022 and March 23, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta before a three-member Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Prairie Regional Council.

On May 11, 2022, Mr. Dwyer applied to the Alberta Securities Commission ("ASC") for a Hearing and Review of the MFDA Hearing Panel's decision, pursuant to section 73 of the Securities Act, RSA 2000 cS-4.

Further details in this matter will be made available on the ASC website.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

For further information: Charles Toth, Vice-President, Enforcement, 416-943-4619, [email protected]; Mark Stott, Vice-President, Prairie Region, 403-215-8329, [email protected]